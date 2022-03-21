Logo
AIA, AILA in agreement over NSW Planning backflip
Both the NSW Chapters of the Australian Institute of Architects and Australian Institute of Landscape Architecture have slammed the NSW Government’s decision to renege on recently implemented planning reforms, claiming the move as counterproductive.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

21 Mar 2022

Both the NSW Chapters of the Australian Institute of Architects and Australian Institute of Landscape Architecture have slammed the NSW Government’s decision to renege on recently implemented planning reforms, claiming the move as counterproductive.

The two architectural bodies say the backflip will sideline sensible principles protecting land use and management risk in the wake of flash floods across the state.

“In the midst of our current flood and housing crises, why would a government choose to remove planning principles aimed at disaster resilience, and delivering affordable housing? This is a short-sighted decision that could have enduring negative impacts,” says AIA NSW Chapter President Laura Cockburn.

The backlash comes after NSW Planning Minister Anthony Roberts announced he had revoked the Ministerial Direction implemented by former Planning Minister Rob Stokes in December 2021. The nine principles were aimed at achieving outcomes to improve planning systems, design and place for quality of life, biodiversity and conservation, resilience and hazards, and maintaining corridors for transport and infrastructure, housing, industry and employment, resources and energy, and primary production.

Cockburn says she hopes the changes will not diminish the efforts of designers to build to the requirements of the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment’s Design and Place SEPP.

AIA and the AILA have teamed up in supporting the Design and Place SEPP's focus on sustainability, environmental protection and connection to Country.

AILA NSW Chapter President Tanya Wood says the backflip defies logic.

“These principles were aimed at creating healthy, green, liveable places across NSW. To remove these ideals lacks common sense and indicates a concerning approach to future state planning.”

