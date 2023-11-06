Some of Australia’s best examples of residential, commercial, educational and public buildings have been named in the winners’ list of the Australian Institute of Architects 2023 National Architecture Awards, which were announced at a special event last week at the National Gallery of Australia, Canberra.

From the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall Renewal to the Rockhampton Museum of Art, from cellar doors to student precincts and tertiary education spaces, this year’s winners represent some of the most innovative, sustainable and inspirational architecture and design projects, providing a window into the changing built environment of contemporary Australia, especially in the regional areas.

Chosen by a jury of industry experts from a shortlist of more than 70 of Australia’s leading architectural projects, the 47 winners and commendations showcase common themes that unite them. These include world-class design examples of sustainability, adaptive reuse, dynamic collaboration between designers, connection to Country, thoughtful higher-density living and generosity towards the broader community.

“Australia is in the depths of a once-in-a-generation housing crisis and a climate crisis. We are in dire need of new approaches to our built environment and this year the jury were united in our desire to seek out and draw attention to the best examples of design innovation in the country,” jury chair Shannon Battisson explained.

“There was a shared respect for what we wanted the Awards to say about the broader climate, sustainability and culture situation. Our hope was to send a message to all Australians about where our industry should be going in terms of sustainability, learning and listening to Country.”

With 28 per cent of the winning projects situated in regional areas this year, the jury undertook one of the biggest regional tours they have ever conducted, making a concerted effort to hear the stories of architects and their clients creating amazing projects despite challenges such as distance, tight budgets, the pandemic with material and labour shortages, and political uncertainty.

“Building in the regions has a different set of complexities to building in metropolitan areas – the constraints and opportunities are different,” Battisson observed. “The assumption that regional projects are easier to design and execute is false. They contain their own unique set of intricacies.”

The jury also observed this year, more than ever, that collaboration between architects on projects led to richer outcomes, especially in relation to communal buildings and spaces. “Collaboration between architects brings in a diversity of skills and expertise and leads to better outcomes. This year’s jury has a keen interest in sustainability, designing with Country, collaborative working, and projects with a generosity to community, and design innovation,” Battisson added.

2023 National Architecture Awards - Winners

Commercial Architecture

The Harry Seidler Award for Commercial Architecture | Delatite Cellar Door | Lucy Clemenger Architects

National Award for Commercial Architecture | JCB Studio | Jackson Clements Burrows

National Commendation for Commercial Architecture | Poly Centre 210 George Street | Grimshaw

National Commendation for Commercial Architecture | Yirranma Place | SJB

Educational Architecture

The Daryl Jackson Award for Educational Architecture | Boola Katitjin | Lyons with Silver Thomas Hanley, The Fulcrum Agency and Officer Woods Architects

National Award for Educational Architecture | Cranbrook School – Hordern Oval Precinct Redevelopment | Architectus

National Award for Educational Architecture | lnveresk Library, University of Tasmania | Wardle

National Commendation for Educational Architecture | Research School of Physics Stage 1 Building, Australian National University | Hassell

National Commendation for Educational Architecture | Cannon Hill Anglican College D-Block | Reddog Architects in association with Blueline Architecture

Enduring Architecture

National Award for Enduring Architecture | Brambuk: The National Park and Cultural Centre | Gregory Burgess Architects

Heritage

The Lachlan Macquarie Award for Heritage | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall Renewal | ARM Architecture

National Award for Heritage | University of Melbourne Student Precinct | Lyons with Koning Eizenberg Architecture, NMBW Architecture Studio, Greenaway Architects, Architects EAT, Aspect Studios and Glas Urban

National Commendation for Heritage | Thomas Dixon Centre | Conrad Gargett

Interior Architecture

The Emil Sodersten Award for Interior Architecture | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall Renewal | ARM Architecture

National Award for Interior Architecture | Bass Coast Farmhouse | Wardle

National Commendation for Interior Architecture | Art Gallery Of NSW, Sydney Modern Building, Gallery Shop | Akin Atelier

International Architecture

The Jorn Utzon Award for International Architecture | Paris Apartment | France | Wood Marsh Architecture

Public Architecture

The Sir Zelman Cowen Award for Public Architecture | Rockhampton Museum of Art | Conrad Gargett, Clare Design (Lead Design Architects) and Brian Hooper Architect

National Award for Public Architecture | Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney Modern Building | Lead Consultant: SANAA; Executive Architect: Architectus

National Award for Public Architecture | Melbourne Holocaust Museum | Kerstin Thompson Architects

National Commendation for Public Architecture | Dove Lake Viewing Shelter | Cumulus Studio

National Commendation for Public Architecture | Bendigo Law Courts | Wardle

Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations & Additions)

The Eleanor Cullis-Hill Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions) | Sunday | Architecture Architecture

National Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions) | Balmain House | SAHA

National Commendation for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions) | Harriet's House | So:Architecture

National Commendation for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions) | North Perth House | Simon Pendal Architect

Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

The Robin Boyd Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (New) | 19 Waterloo Street | SJB

National Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (New) | Spring Creek Road Farm House | Architect Brew Koch

National Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (New) | Merricks Farmhouse | Michael Lumby with Nielsen Jenkins

National Commendation for Residential Architecture – Houses (New) | Mossy Point House | Edition Office

Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

The Frederick Romberg Award for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing | Nightingale Village | Architecture Architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball and Kennedy Nolan

National Commendation for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing | Turner Avenue Homes | Push and David Pennisi

National Commendation for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing | Forrest Hall | Kha (Kerry Hill Architects)

National Commendation for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing | Habitat on Juers | Refresh* Studio for Architecture

Small Project Architecture

The Nicholas Murcutt Award for Small Project Architecture | Victorian Family Violence Memorial | Muir + Openwork

National Award for Small Project Architecture | University of Queensland Cricket Club Maintenance Shed | Lineburg Wang with Steve Hunt Architect

National Commendation for Small Project Architecture | Postal Hall | Trower Falvo Architects

National Commendation for Small Project Architecture | Dimensions X / Farm Stay | Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Sustainable Architecture

The David Oppenheim Award for Sustainable Architecture | Nightingale Village | Architecture Architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball and Kennedy Nolan

National Award for Sustainable Architecture | Boola Katitjin | Lyons with Silver Thomas Hanley, The Fulcrum Agency and Officer Woods Architects

National Commendation for Sustainable Architecture | Lane Cove House | Saha

Urban Design

The Walter Burley Griffin Award for Urban Design | University of Melbourne Student Precinct | Lyons with Koning Eizenberg Architecture, NMBW Architecture Studio, Greenaway Architects, Architects EAT, Aspect Studios and Glas Urban

National Award for Urban Design | Herston Quarter Redevelopment Stage 1 and 2 | Hassell

National Commendation for Urban Design | Nightingale Village | Architecture Architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball and Kennedy Nolan

National Commendation for Urban Design | Dairy Road | Craig Tan Architects

Colorbond® Award for Steel Architecture

Colorbond® Award for Steel Architecture | AB House | Office Ml-JI

National Commendation for Colorbond® Award for Steel Architecture | Ceilio Springs | Western Architecture Studio

National Emerging Architect Prize

National Emerging Architect Prize | Ben Peake | Carter Williamson Architects