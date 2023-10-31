Construction has commenced on a second park at AVID Property Group’s Harmony estate at Palmview, QLD, with the AECOM-designed space to enhance the community’s connection to nature and leisure capabilities.

The $6 million park spans four hectares, providing parks, playgrounds and green space to the community. It forms part of the wider design plan for residents to be able to access open space within 250 metres of their front door, which was a contributing factor to the estate taking out the UDIA National Best Masterplanned Community award.

AECOM’s Principal Senior Landscape Architect, Shelley Martin, likens the park to the natural heart of its immediate neighbourhood.

“The parklands positioning at the heart of the Southern neighbourhood, an urban footprint wrapped and integrated with environmental rehabilitation, created an opportunity for us to draw on the strong biodiversity conservation component,” she says.

“25 000 native plants and over 900 trees were strategically planted throughout the parklands to create a connected canopy linking the park to its surrounding rehabilitation areas.

“The new park will include two play and shelter nodes offering a dynamic range of equipment catering for all ages, two fitness stations and associated 1km fitness circuit path for pedestrian and cyclist use.”

A two-year design process embarked upon by developer and architect has seen a collaborative design response formed by each stakeholder. Gym equipment, picnic lawns, universal play equipment and a kick and throw field with soccer goals will all be integrated into the space.

“It was important to provide ample seating opportunities throughout the park to promote community engagement. Residents can enjoy socialising and sharing a meal in the outdoor dining hubs, catching up in the shade while kids play, or taking a break at the water fountain during a working out,” Martin continues.

“The grand linear park will not only serve as an open space for all ages to enjoy, but support social gathering, connection and play.”