Revised plans released by the ACT Government have declared the Molonglo Valley as the territory’s sixth town centre, accounting for the growth of about 70,000 new residents to call the region home by 2050.

The revisions have accounted for 15,000 additional projected residents. Currently regarded as a group centre, the declaration of the region now being a town centre will turbocharge development options.

ACT Planning Minister Chris Steel believes that a number of commercial precincts will be created as part of the reclassification, rivalling the nearby town centre of Woden and reducing strain on nearby group centres at Macquarie and Weston Creek.

"At current projections, the area could even surpass the population of the city centre and Woden Valley, that's why it is time to reclassify the suburb of Molonglo to reflect the scale and status of this district," he says.

"The concept of a town centre is really a focal point for higher order retail uses, commercial uses, office space and community facilities. Many of those facilities and infrastructure had already been planned for the group centre, including the new Molonglo college, high school, new library and community centre, new town park.

"But we want to test that with the community and see if there are additional facilities that may need to be factored into the Molonglo town centre."

Steel says a thorough community consultation process will commence in due course, which will centre on catering to the existing and additional future residents of the district.

“With the process now started on reclassifying Molonglo as a town centre, we will also conduct a detailed community needs assessment across the whole of the Molonglo Valley,” he says Steel.

“This includes understanding what additional community infrastructure and services are required to support this growing and vibrant community, such a places of religious worship, cultural facilities, government and social services and recreation facilities.

“This feedback will help not just to finalise plans for the proposed Town Centre but also in existing and future suburbs which will be released in ‘Molonglo 3’."

To view the Molonglo Valley District Strategy, click here.