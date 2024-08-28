The ACT Government has released its much-anticipated Sustainable Building Pathway on 26 August, a ten-year program to lead the territory towards international best practice on environmentally sustainable and climate resilient buildings.

The Pathway provides concise objectives and clear guidance for the sector, bringing the government, the building and construction industry, and the community together on the path towards climate readiness.

The Pathway is an evolving document that the ACT will continuously adapt as sustainable building benchmarks progress.

Davina Rooney, CEO of Green Building Council of Australia congratulates the ACT Government on the release of the Sustainable Buildings Pathway.

“We’re excited to work with the ACT Government and industry to seize the opportunities identified for making the ACT’s homes and buildings more sustainable,” she says.

“While there are many examples of sustainable, climate-ready homes and buildings in the ACT and across Australia, we must move faster and on a greater scale.

“The Sustainable Buildings Pathway sets a clear direction highlighting how industry, government and the community can achieve a vision of sustainable and climate-ready buildings for Canberrans now and in the future.”

The Pathway aligns with the goals and objectives of existing plans, including the ACT Climate Change Strategy 2022-25 and the recently released Integrated Energy Plan.

The first two focus areas of the Pathway are aimed at the function and features of a building, the third at how government can lead and work productively with industry to transition the sector and achieve environmentally sustainable and climate resilient buildings.

Image: Pintrest