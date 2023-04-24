ACT Government announce new Heritage Council

The ACT Government has unveiled its new Heritage Council, tasked with leading the protection and management of natural, historic and First Nations heritage in the ACT.

Duncan Marshall AM has been named Chairperson, while Catherine Skippinton will deputise. Karen Demmery will represent the Indigenous community, Rachael O'Neill will handle all things property ownership and management, Doug Williams and Kate Clark are both experts in archaeology, Alanna King and David Hobbes both architecture luminaries, while Alistair Henchman specialises in nature conservation.

Minister for Heritage Rebecca Vassarotti says the new council is a major step that underpins broader heritage reform.

“Following a rigorous recruitment process I am excited to have appointed a diverse group of qualified and experienced Canberrans to form the new Heritage Council,” she says.

“This new council will deliver its functions under the Heritage Act 2004 with a focus on strengthening the ACT’s heritage arrangements. The new council will be in place for a minimum of one year, while a comprehensive and independent review of heritage arrangements in the ACT is conducted by Stenning & Associates.”

“Future heritage laws, frameworks and arrangements must be fit for purpose in the ACT and reflect best practices from other jurisdictions. With this in mind I’m pleased to announce the appointments of the nine members of the new council including the Chairperson, Duncan Marshall, and Deputy Chairperson, Catherine Skippington. Duncan and Catherine bring with them a wealth of national and international experience in heritage protection and management and extensive board leadership”.

"All of the Council members bring unique expertise in diverse areas of heritage, including architecture, natural resource management, Aboriginal and European cultural heritage, archaeology, and nature conservation, as well as community and Aboriginal representation.”

Vassarotti says the announcement comes at a time when heritage is being deservedly celebrated.

“With the Canberra and Region Heritage Festival in full swing, and World Heritage Day this week, there is no better time to engage with and celebrate heritage in the ACT. I look forward to formally inducting each of the council members in the coming weeks, and continuing the work with them to embed ACT’s unique heritage values as a vital part of our growing and dynamic city.”

Heritage Council Chairperson Duncan Marshall says the Council will work with local government to protect the ACT’s historic built and natural environment.

“The ACT’s rich and layered heritage is appreciated not just by the local community but by many around Australia,” he says.

“This heritage is entwined in the fabric of the everyday city and its landscapes which bring reflection, enjoyment and a deeper understanding. The new Council has a great deal of expertise and strong connections to the community, and it is determined to deliver an effective heritage system for the ACT, and to work with the ACT Government through the reform process.”

For more information on the ACT Heritage Council functions and interim council members, visit the ACT Heritage Council webpage.