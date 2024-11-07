The Association of Consulting Architects (ACA) has announced a strategic partnership with the 2024 Sustainability Awards, run by Architecture & Design magazine.

The collaboration aims to highlight and promote sustainable building practices within Australia’s architectural community, an issue that is gaining increasing urgency amid rising concerns about climate change.

The ACA, a registered employer body under the Fair Work Commission, representing architectural employers across Australia, views this partnership as an opportunity to advocate for more environmentally conscious design solutions.

By aligning with the 2024 Sustainability Awards, ACA hopes to not only elevate the importance of sustainable architecture but also to provide a platform for industry professionals to showcase their best efforts in reducing environmental impact through innovative design.

The 2024 Sustainability Awards celebrate projects that demonstrate outstanding environmental performance, with categories recognizing achievements in areas such as energy efficiency, low-carbon construction, and materials innovation.

This partnership reflects a broader trend within the industry, where sustainability is increasingly becoming a core value for architects and designers, as they seek to address global challenges through responsible building practices.

For more, go to: https://www.sustainablebuildingawards.com.au/#