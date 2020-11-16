South Australia’s largest private hospital equiped with building automation technology

ABB partnered with Australian intelligent building control integrator mySmart to deliver building automation solutions for the largest KNX Health Care project in the Southern Hemisphere.

Having cared for South Australian’s for more than 120 years, Calvary completed building the largest private hospital in the state to meet the increasing demand for high quality services in late 2019.

This includes a privately operated 24-hour emergency department – the only one of its kind in South Australia.



The $345 million state-of-the-art, 12-story Calvary Adelaide Hospital offers the South Australian community a comprehensive range of services including orthopaedic, cardiac, neurosurgical and rehabilitation specialities.

The hospital, with a floor area of 57,000m² and 5 levels of patient wards, houses Adelaide’s only 24-hour private emergency department, has capacity for 344 overnight beds with 16 operating theatres, a rehabilitation wing with a hydrotherapy pool, and a mobility garden.

It is also home to a custom-designed Hybrid Theatre, combining an operating theatre and radiology suite to diagnose and treat patients faster.



ABB partnered with mySmart to equip Calvary Adelaide Hospital with the latest building automation solution using the ABB i-bus KNX system for all lighting control and monitoring, based on the worldwide KNX standard.

With ABB’s i-bus KNX solution, this critical healthcare facility features intelligent and integrated building control for easier lighting management and increased flexibility, security, economic efficiency and convenience.



Featuring more than 1200 KNX devices, Calvary Adelaide Hospital is the largest KNX Health Care project in the Southern Hemisphere.



“Calvary Adelaide Hospital is a great technical solution for a truly modern facility. We are very proud to have partnered with ABB to provide a real world-class building automation solution, that ultimately will deliver critical support to hospital staff and patients,” says Peter Garrett, Managing Director, mySmart.

“mySmart and ABB worked closely with Calvary to demonstrate the advantages of an open protocol solution such as KNX which has flexibility and provides options for easy expansion and alteration, resulting in safer, smarter and more efficient operations.”