AACA postpones APE due to coronavirus fears

Given the evolving Coronavirus situation across Australia, the Architects Accreditation Council of Australia (AACA) has postponed the Architecture Practice Examination (APE) National Examination Paper currently scheduled for the 21 April until the 18 August.

During the current situation facing us in regard to the Coronavirus the AACA is following the guidance of the Commonwealth and State Health Departments and putting in place a number of strategies to keep the work of the AACA moving while doing our best to protect our staff, candidates in our assessment programs, our assessors and advisory group members.

The decision to postpone the NEP was made by the AACA after considering advice from our consultants and current Government advice on restrictions on gatherings of people – currently of 500 persons but likely to be tightened further – and projections of the spread of the virus over the next 6 weeks.

Candidates will be automatically enrolled in the National Examination Paper on 18 August. All Candidates will be advised of this postponement in the notice of outcome letter for APE Stage 1 issued by the Architect Registration Boards.

Updates are available from the AACA and the Architect Registration Board in each State/Territory.

