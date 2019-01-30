AAC launches building reform plan ahead of NSW elections

The Association of Accredited Certifiers (AAC) has called on the next NSW Government to implement vital reforms required to drive much-needed improvements in the building industry and return confidence to the construction sector.

The AAC seeks to have these reforms implemented in the first 100 days of the new government in office.

The eight-point reform plan is designed to improve accountability of all people involved in the construction process as well as better protect owners and residents.

For over 15 years, the AAC has been calling on the government to mandate the wider licensing of building designers, subcontractors and engineers.

The plan leads with the demand for all professionals involved in the design, installation and approval of buildings to be accredited and insured.

AAC CEO, Jill Brookfield says the recent issues with the Opal Tower in Homebush must lead to these overdue reforms being implemented as a matter of urgency.

“For too long, governments in NSW have failed to act to ensure robustness and accountability in the construction industry in NSW,” Brookfield says.

“Under current regulations there is no requirement for structural or services engineers to undertake inspections of structural or services elements in buildings."

“Currently, the construction sector lacks accountability and fundamental checks and balances. This must change to restore owners’ and residents’ confidence.

“The AAC is writing to all political stakeholders in NSW seeking both support for the platform, and undertakings to promptly implement after the State election.”

The AAC’s eight-point plan: