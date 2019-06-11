Logo
Ronchamp Chapel
AAA presents Le Corbusier's Ronchamp Chapel

In association with Architecture & Design, on Thursday 20 June 2019, the Australian Architecture Association (AAA) will present the first in its series of talks, called 'Iconic Buildings of the 20th Century'.
AAA-presents-Le-Corbusier-s-Ronchamp-Chapel-1732011666.png

Hosted by Brickworks Studio, Tone Wheeler, architect and president of the Australian Architecture Association, will focus on Ronchamp Chapel designed by architect and artist, Le Corbusier.

Ronchamp Chapel is Le Corbusier’s most famous building, but most people only know it from one photo (pictured), and this singular view leads to a limited understanding of just how brilliant this building is.

“We will acquaint ourselves with the history, and then to do an analysis of Le Corbusier’s design thinking, his ideas and concepts that gave rise to the form, and we will thoroughly crawl over every part of the building,” says Wheeler.

It was extraordinarily radical, controversial and confronting, and many leading architects were horrified, but later held it up as one of the great icons of the 20th Century.

Come to this detailed 'behind the scenes take' to find out why it is such an important work of art and architecture.

TALK 1 DETAILS: RONCHAMP CHAPEL

Time: 6.00pm (6.30pm start) - 8.15pm

Date: Thursday 20 June 2019

Location: Brickworks Design Studio, 2 Barrack Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Cost: $55 Earlybird (public) / $60 (public) / $50 (AAA Members)

Drinks and canapes will be served before the talk commences.

Click here to buy your ticket for the Ronchamp Chapel Talk.

One lucky attendee will walk away with a Magnum of France’s finest champagne.

