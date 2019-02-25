A weekend of learning at The Architecture Symposium, Hobart

Join leading voices from the architecture industry for a weekend of learning, inspiration and camaraderie at The Architecture Symposium in Hobart on 30-31 March 2019.

The Architecture Symposium is a two-part boutique event offering a unique opportunity to delegates to explore architecture through art, making and the landscape, with keynotes and presentations on the first day by leading architects from Edinburgh, Santiago, Hobart and Sydney at the University of Tasmania.

On the second day, a select group of architects will head to John Wardle Architects’ picturesque Bruny Island farm and residences, south of Hobart for a unique weekend of learning. A highlight of this visit is the guided tour by celebrated architect John Wardle.

On 30 March, more than 260 architects and designers will gather at the University of Tasmania to listen to international keynotes Cazú Zegers, founding director of the Santiago-based practice, and James Grimley, director of Scotland’s Reiach and Hall Architects.

Zegers, whose practice has completed a range of sculptural residential and hospitality projects, including the Tierra Patagonia Hotel, will explore the development of a Latin American ‘language of forms’ related to territory and culture.

James Grimley will introduce the delegates to his practice’s long history through projects going all the way back to the 1940s.

Award-winning architectural practices Taylor and Hinds and Liminal Studio will share recent projects with the audience. Delegates will also hear from Sydney-based firms Andrew Burns Architect and Silvester and Fuller, who have completed projects in Tasmania.

The tour to Bruny Island will include a guided visit to the 2012 Houses Awards Australian House of the Year, the Shearers Quarters, and the recently renovated Captain Kelly’s Cottage, which received the Royal Institute of British Architects Award for International Excellence in 2018.

Katelin Butler, editorial director at event organiser Architecture Media, said the weekend of learning would be an invaluable experience for architects and design professionals. “By looking at architecture through the prism of ‘art, making and the landscape’ this symposium and tour will cover new ground, offering insight into architecture that responds to place and context – both in Tasmania and around the world,” she said.

The symposium will be held at the Auditorium, Menzies Institute for Medical Research, University of Tasmania Medical Sciences Precinct on Saturday 30 March 2019.

To see the full program and purchase tickets, head to www.designspeaks.com.au.