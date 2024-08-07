The Hobart City Council (HCC) Planning Committee has unanimously given the green light to a significant development application for 174-192 Liverpool Street, the former "Spotlight" location.

The $40 million development includes the demolition of existing commercial buildings on site and the construction of a new, multi-level office building.

"This development represents a substantial investment in the future of Hobart’s CBD,” says Acting Hobart Lord Mayor Dr Zelinda Sherlock.

“It will not only provide much-needed office space but also contribute to the vibrancy and economic growth of our city."

The approved plans detail a 12-storey building with a basement level, providing car parking for 28 vehicles.

“We're delighted that HCC has endorsed our vision for this much needed office project,” says Developer Techne Invest Director Matt O’Halloran.

"The approach to planning and design has been open and collaborative with Council and it will deliver a terrific architectural addition to the city.

"The development will add approximately 15,000sqm of prime grade office space to the undersupplied market, inclusive of strong sustainability principles and great pedestrian links along the Rivulet Walk to Centrepoint and Victoria Street."

The ground level will feature entry spaces, end-of-trip facilities for office workers including change rooms and bicycle parking, a potential retail tenancy, and a small café. The remaining floors will be dedicated to office spaces.

Additionally, roof-top landscaped areas will be included on levels 3 and 4, and a covered roof-top plant structure is proposed.

The design of the new building incorporates a footprint of 2000m² and a maximum height of 51 meters.

The external materials will include tinted concrete and red brick for the podium elements, and brushed metal for the tower element, which will enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area.

The associated works include landscaping of what will become a new rivulet walk and the public open space lot, as well as landscaping at ground level between the four-storey podium element and the adjacent streets.

“This is a much-needed development as the Property Council of Australia’s recent Office Market Report showed Hobart had the lowest commercial vacancy rate of any capital CBD in Australia,” says Planning Committee Chair Mike Dutta.

"Hobart’s office market has performed exceptionally well over the past 12 months, maintaining the lowest CBD vacancy rate in the country for the fourth year in a row at 2.8%.”

