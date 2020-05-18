A sneak peak at Parramatta’s new aquatic and leisure centre

Parramatta Council has released new images of the state-of-the-art aquatic and leisure centre project designed by Grimshaw Architects, Andrew Burges Architects and McGregor Coxall.

The new artist’s impressions and a 3D flythrough animation were unveiled after Council lodged the Development Application (DA) for major works.

“The submission of the Development Application for the aquatic and leisure centre marks another key step forward for this much-anticipated project. It’s exciting to see it all coming together,” City of Parramatta lord mayor Bob Dwyer says.

The $77 million project, which is scheduled for completion in 2023, is being co-funded by the State Government and has the support of Parramatta Park Trust.

The aquatic and leisure centre will feature a 50-metre, 10-lane outdoor pool with seating; a 25-metre, indoor recreational pool; an indoor Learn to Swim pool; indoor water playground; a range of change rooms and bathrooms; multipurpose community rooms; spa and sauna facilities; a fitness centre, including a modern gym and program rooms; cafe; and 200-plus parking spaces.

Situated in the Mays Hill Precinct of Parramatta Park, the aquatic and leisure centre has been designed to sensitively integrate with the site’s parkland surrounds. The striking circular design also works to minimise noise and reduce impact on nearby residents and provides expansive sightlines for better supervision across the facility.

Architect Andrew Burges says the design aims to integrate the project into Parramatta Park, while providing a unique and functional space to train, compete and play.

“We believe that blending it into the natural park setting will really broaden the appeal of the Parramatta aquatic and leisure centre and make it a popular and enjoyable experience for Parramatta’s diverse and growing community,” says Burges.

Image: Supplied