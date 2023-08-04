Corsa Mortlake, a 20-residence Italian riviera-inspired community located on Majors Bay, has been given development approval, with the SJB-designed project to commence construction in the coming months.

Located at Mortlake in Sydney’s inner west, each residence comprises three bedrooms and spacious floorplates.

The luxurious waterfront development holds vignettes of the nearby Majors Bay and Sydney Harbour, with abundant storage, secure basement parking, a 23-berth marina and kiosk made available to residents.

SJB Design Director Adam Haddow says that both the exterior and interior intersect contemporary design and Italian nostalgia.

“This is a project that feels as though it has grown from the ground up. Engulfed in generous landscaping, each space has a view toward the natural. It was paramount to ensure that each space had a stunning outlook, so much so that each apartment has a unique layout to maximise views and space.

“Achieving 100 percent cross ventilation, the spaces feel light and airy, with connection to the waterfront informing every design decision. Light masonry tones reference the foreshore, with subtle textures and details replicating the natural landscape.”

A boardwalk located along the waterfront has been created in keeping with the Canada Bay Council Foreshore Access Strategy, which aims to improve and increase access to the beautiful foreshore areas around Canada Bay.

Developed by Made Property, the project will target local downsizers looking to invest in a luxurious lifestyle precinct. For more information, visit corsamortlake.com.au.