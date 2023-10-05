Logo
corsa mortlake renders
A slice of Sydney Harbour set to hit the market

The SJB-designed Corsa Mortlake will officially go to market this weekend, with buyers and investors invited to purchase a slice of Sydney’s waterfront for their own.
Architecture & Design Team

05 Oct 2023 2m read View Author

A-slice-of-Sydney-Harbour-set-to-hit-the-market-1732010104.png

Located on Majors Bay at Mortlake, the development comprises 20 three-bedroom residences that hold prime vistas of the harbour and expansive balconies, as well as basement parking and a 23-berth marina. MADE Property has developed and will construct the entire complex.

All apartments have a high level of amenity, views to the Parramatta River, generous apartments, and private open space. The interiors will feature coastal palettes reminiscent of the site’s location, with elevated finishes and premium fixtures for all residences.

corsa mortlake renders

“This is a project that feels as though it has grown from the ground up. Engulfed in generous landscaping, each space has a view toward the natural. It was paramount to ensure that each space had a stunning outlook, so much so that each apartment has a unique layout to maximise views and space,” says SJB Design Director Adam Haddow.

“Achieving 100 percent cross ventilation, the spaces feel light and airy, with connection to the waterfront informing every design decision. Light masonry tones reference the Parramatta foreshore, with subtle textures and details replicating the natural landscape.”

The marina has been designed to the latest Australian Standard and incorporates extra wide walkway, three phase power, water, CCTV and complimentary kiosk. A boardwalk, in line with Canada Bay Council’s Foreshore Access Strategy will front the project, improving and increasing access for residents and visitors, as well as additional communal open space along the foreshore.

corsa mortlake renders

MADE Property believes Corsa Mortlake will appeal to local downsizers. For more information, visit corsamortlake.com.au.

