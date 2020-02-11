A sky-scraping 2019

A record-breaking 26 towers over 300 metres tall were completed besting 2018’s record-breaking 18 skyscrapers.

As each megacities’ population grows exponentially, urban planners are building vertically, and 2019 was exponentially perpendicular.

According to CTBUH’s 2019 Review – although 150m-tall towers were ‘shooting up’, there was a decline in the number of 200-metre-tall buildings.

The tallest tower in 2019 was the Tianjin CTF Finance Centre by SOM, second to it being RMJM’s Lakhta Centre in Russia, at 462 metres tall – its currently the tallest building in Europe.

Hong Kong have the largest number of skyscrapers in the world, with 356, 150m skyscrapers, 66, 200m skyscrapers, and its tallest being 450m.

Whilst Dubai still sits fourth on the chart, it houses the tallest tower in the world, Burj Khalifa, which stands at 829.8m tall, with 163 floors and has consistently remained the tallest skyscraper in the globe since 2009.

Although China makes up 45 percent of last year’s skyscrapers, their efforts were significantly reduced from 2018’s recorded 63-percent contribution.

China did, however, produce the tallest tower completed last year, being its fifth year in a row.

Some prominent trends for the tall towers last year included transit-oriented developments and skybridges.