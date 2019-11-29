Fender Katsalidis' new star on the Melbourne skyline

The Fender Katsalidis-designed Australia 108 tower is well on its way to becoming an icon on the Melbourne skyline following the completion of the striking golden Starburst feature.

Developed by World Class Global, Australia 108 is a 100-level luxury residential tower featuring a highly sculptural design highlighted by the golden Starburst expression on levels 70 and 71, which takes inspiration from the Commonwealth Star on the Australian flag.

The one-of-its-kind cantilevered architectural feature on Australia 108 utilised new techniques developed specifically for the project, including purpose-built platforms that were used to install the golden panels.

Work on Australia 108 started in November 2015 with the building expected to be fully completed in mid-2020, according to David Ng, CEO of World Class Global.

“The arrival of Australia 108’s golden Starburst is a distinctive moment in the transformation of Melbourne’s skyline for decades to come. I think many Melburnians will look back one day and struggle to remember a time when this golden star wasn’t twinkling on our cityscape,” Ng says.

Considered a feat of engineering, the Starburst will be just as impressive inside when its interiors are completed early next year. The Starburst is built from 24 twelve-tonne golden trusses, each measuring 15m by 3.3m.

The two levels within the golden icon will house the 2800-square-metre Star Club, offering residents 360-degree panoramic views, twin infinity pools suspended 210 metres above the street, twin state-of-the-art private gyms, a sky garden, and several entertaining spaces including private dining rooms, wine tasting nooks and lounges.

While Level 70 of the Star Club is accessible to all residents, its upper level amenities are exclusive to residents living on level 72 and above, who get special access to their own VIP pool, gym and bookable lounges, as well as dining, theatrette and entertaining spaces.

Australia 108 features 1,105 luxurious apartments in single to three-bedroom and penthouse configurations. Hundreds of residents have already moved into the iconic building as part of a staged handover. Owners of the project’s premium Cloud Residences between levels 72 and 83 will begin moving into their apartments in the coming months.