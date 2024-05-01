Just weeks after confirming the topping out of Fitzroy & Co., Salta Properties has announced that a 353 sqm mural will adorn the facade of the future build-to-rent community, designed by First Nations artist Lisa Waup.

The mural, titled Convergence, will feature across two sides of the 14-storey building. Waup has imagined a monochromatic piece which features her distinctive linework, creating a bold and captivating artwork on a grand scale.

Waup says the piece seeks to celebrate First Nations storytelling, while capturing the character of Fitzroy North.

“In my work, circles represent family and community, while lines explore paths of connection between people, place and time,” she says.

“The mural was created considering the continuity of First Peoples culture and story in Victoria, and our shared responsibilities and connections to each other and to Country. The closeness to the Merri Creek, the sense of nature and our own experiences and stories contributed to the thinking behind this work.

“I loved the idea that within this building, spaces are being created for residents to come together and connect with one another, and their local community.

“This work is significant for me – it's the first time I will be able to translate one of my works on paper to a mural of this scale. It’s exciting to think that the work will become a legacy for this community and generations to come.”

Salta Chief Operating Officer Emma Woodhouse says the developer plans to incorporate public artworks across a number of its build-to-rent developments, which will all be consolidated within the company’s Est. portfolio.

“The scale of this mural makes it not only a unique point of difference for Fitzroy & Co. residents, but means the art will become a legacy piece for the area, so it was important to ensure it was of an exceptional standard with strong relevance to the local community.

“The brief was to create an artwork that tells the story of the area’s natural beauty, with Merri Creek and its abundant wildlife, the strong sense of community within the neighbourhood, and the proud history of its First Nations people.

“Lisa’s mural speaks to all of these elements, and most importantly it reminds us of the importance of connection to both our surroundings and other people. These themes will be at the heart of all our Est. projects, and ‘Convergence’ will be a visual reminder of this.”

Located on Queens Parade in Fitzroy North, the 94-dwelling tower will welcome residents in July. A range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments will be made available to potential tenants, as well as a number of amenities and external services. Interior selection will be placed in the hands of residents, who will be able to include curated furniture collections and customise their apartment interiors and finishes to suit their taste.

A rooftop terrace and pet park, residents lounge, concierge, gymnasium, chef’s kitchen and entertaining area, workspaces and a music lounge will all be integrated into the building before completion. A large public art commission will adorn the external facade.

It is anticipated the mural will be complete by early May.