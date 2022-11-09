Quintessential Equity has enlisted Cox Architecture to design its latest commercial office development, 20 Gheringhap Street, located in Geelong.

Recently securing development approval, 20 Gheringhap will assist in the urban regeneration of the suburb. Featuring a contemporary curved form, the office building will be characterised by its permeable and activated ground plane, with access to Wurriki Nyal, the City of Great Geelong’s new headquarters, and Geelong’s parklands.

20 Gheringhap forms part of Quintessential Equity’s investment into Geelong, following the successful delivery of 1 Malop Street, 60 Moorabool Street, as well as Wurriki Nyal. The suburb is currently undergoing exponential growth due to many people making the sea change from Melbourne, with population expected to hit over 360,000 by 2036.

Quintessential Equity Executive Chairman, Shane Quinn, anticipates 20 Gheringhap will attract both government and large corporate occupiers now residing within the Greater Geelong region.

“We’re passionate about providing world-class office spaces that look after and help our tenants, the community, and the environment to thrive. We’re delighted again to be making an important contribution to the growth and transformation of Geelong’s post-pandemic office community,” he says.

“The building is designed to enhance connectivity within the Geelong CBD and enables better connections between the building and people’s health and wellbeing, and between employees, their work and lifestyle on the Bellarine Peninsula. We know there is going to be a fight for talent which we are seeing in Geelong and buildings like this will help attract and retain the best talent for the business that are housed in it. ”

“We have committed to Geelong over the last six years by delivering over 40,000m2 of new office space. We intend to continue strengthening this commitment and aspire to invest another $500 million over the next six years.”

20 Gheringhap comprises 11,000 sqm of premium office space across 11 floors, with 2,600 sqm of expansive public space. Rainwater recycling, solar panels and electric car charging stations feature amongst the sustainable design initiatives adopted by Cox. The open layout is designed for a post-pandemic office landscape with smart technology and touchless features in high contact and use areas.

“With the health of the tenants at the forefront of the design, the building is targeting leading Green Star and NABERS Energy Ratings plus a WELL Shell and Core certification,” says Cox Architecture Director, Andrew Tucker.

“The building comprises approximately 11,000 sqm of premium office accommodation over 11 floors, with an impressive double height atrium lobby and rooftop terrace capitalising on expansive views across Johnstone Park, Corio Bay and beyond.”

Touchless features and end-of-trip facilities will be made available for occupants, with bike parking, lockers, grooming stations, shower and drying facilities all on offer.