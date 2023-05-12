A glimpse at the retail hub at Rozelle Village

Designed by Scott Carver, Rozelle Village at the former Balmain Leagues Club site will play host to a number of key retail activations thoughtfully curated by Retail Strategy Group.

The company’s Founding Director Angela Bonnefin says the aim was to create a true lifestyle precinct befitting of the village’s locale.

“The retail vision for Rozelle Village is to create a family-friendly, vibrant and conceptual lifestyle precinct,” she says.

“Rozelle Village is all about community and connection and will be curated to suit the needs and lifestyles of the local residents. From freshly roasted coffee and pastries, through to night time wine bars and restaurants, the Village will feature a range of bespoke style specialty stores with a focus on independent, quality retail concepts and brands.

“It will also be anchored by a full-line supermarket – the first for the area, leagues club hospitality and entertainment, and the ground floor marketplace of casual dining, retail and fine-grain laneways.”

Bonnefin says the precinct will allow for locals to connect with their immediate landscape.

“With lots of outdoor dining opportunities and places for families to eat outdoors and enjoy the sunshine, we are sure that the Village will become a much-loved destination for everyone in the Inner West.”

“We have created a series of retail laneways, which we believe are the first for the inner-west, accessing the precinct from Victoria Road and Darling Street that open to the most beautiful piazza with lush landscaped gardens and a place for locals to catch up with friends and neighbours.’

The redeveloped Wests Ashfield Leagues Club will feature a number of bars, eateries and dining spaces, as well as a dedicated sports bar and kids play area. The design does away with atypical RSL or club typology, intentionally embedded and connected with the precinct.

Rozelle Village will eventually comprise 147 luxury residences within three towers at varying heights fronting Victoria Road. A 1,400 sqm public village square will serve as the beating heart of the precinct. An array of green spaces, both public and private will be located throughout the village, improving wellbeing and visual appeal.

The residences will feature house-sized layouts which will appeal to downsizers looking to capitalise on the city views from each tower, along with Balmain Cove, the Parramatta River and Blue Mountains.

Construction is planned to commence later this year, with completion slated for 2026. The apartments will launch to market later this year.

For more information, visit rozellevillage.com.au.