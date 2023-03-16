A glimpse at the City of Monash’s debut BTR project

i2C Architects have partnered with international practice Ryder Architecture to deliver the City of Monash’s first-ever build-to-rent (BTR) project.

Fieldworks House, located in Oakleigh South, will comprise 171 apartments across seven storeys, and 12 retail spaces located on the ground. A co-working space will also be included as well as a number of indoor and outdoor spaces.

Developer Pellicano is venturing into the BTR space for the first time, guided by the expertise of both i2C and Ryder. i2C Associate Marcus Greening says resident wellbeing is priority one for the development.

“The past 18 months we’ve seen an increase in people who are choosing a more flexible work/lifestyle balance and opting to spend more time within their local neighbourhood,” he says.

This change in lifestyle has called for a fresh consideration in mixed-use and multi-residential apartment design. Flexible co-working spaces are balanced with high quality indoor and outdoor recreational facilities providing residents a choice in how they live, work and play in their community.

“The goal with Build to Rent is to create a vertical neighbourhood that encourages and enhances the social experience for residents and the wider community alike.”

Greening says the history of the site and suburb defined the design for the building.

“The Fieldworks House site also has strong ties to place, so we wanted to give light to this in the design.

“Exposed brick will be displayed throughout as a nod to the strong bricklaying history and industrial aesthetic in Oakleigh South. In the 1940s, this area was actually a sand quarry, so we’ve heavily represented this geological history throughout the design through the use of earthy tones and textures.”

Pellicano Managing Director Nando Pellicano says that the commissioning of i2C and Ryder was born from the desire to create a community.

“We know that i2C and Ryder are experts in the Build to Rent space, which prioritises community and amenities, so it was a simple decision to collaborate once again to bring the Oakleigh South community a new hub. The neighbourhood has a strong sense of culture and place, and the architectural response incorporates this as much as possible,” he says.

Locally inspired artwork will adorn the facade, with quality architectural design and integrated landscaped spaces reinvigorating an entire community through new facilities and amenities.

