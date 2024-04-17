AsheMorgan’s District Living proposal, a twin-tower build-to-rent concept located at Docklands designed by Warren & Mahoney, has been endorsed by the Future Melbourne Committee, as the development moves closer to formal approval.

Located in the heart of Melbourne, the $700 million project comprises two buildings with a number of studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Over 4,000 sqm of amenity has also been earmarked for development, which includes a wellness centre, plunge pool, sauna and steam room and sky terrace.

Residents will be able to access 2,500 sqm of private outdoor space, while a further 1,500 sqm will be landscaped public outdoor space. The entire precinct sits adjacent to The District Docklands, a mixed-use project additionally developed by AsheMorgan, as well as North Melbourne Station.

AsheMorgan Development Director Mat Stoddart says he is encouraged by the Future Melbourne Committee feedback.

“Receiving endorsement from the Future Melbourne Committee is a great step towards planning certainty and we look forward to the project receiving the green light in due course,” he says.

“Melbourne is facing a significant undersupply of housing, in particular, the rental market is grossly undersupplied with vacancy rates hitting record lows. Project completions, both across build-to-rent and build-to-sell, are expected to fall well short of the required numbers in the next five years in terms of population growth, further cementing a need for a project such as this.

“The project will help cater to the growing demand for high-quality apartments within the suburb, in particular, families who want to live in the Docklands Primary catchment and those already renting.”

The interiors of each residence crafted by W&M are closely linked to New York, with ‘Soho style’ two-level residences. The project will also be all-electric and target a 7.5 NAThers rating, passing further cost-savings onto renters. Councillor Nicholas Reece said District Living is a landmark project for Docklands.

“This project is a huge vote of confidence in Docklands and will be a fantastic new addition to the precinct. The quality of the design is really strong… The green open space that is being delivered will be much appreciated by the Docklands community and broader Melbourne community.”

District Living is currently before the Minister for Planning and tendering for a builder is scheduled to take place later this year.