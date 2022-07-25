Eight Woods Bagot projects feature in the shortlist announced for the 2022 World Architecture Festival and companion interior design event INSIDE. The projects, which include workplaces, retail, bars, restaurants and a hotel, highlight the diverse skillset and geographic reach of Woods Bagot, says global design director Domenic Alvaro.

“Our extensive shortlisting this year highlights the expanding quality and diversity of built projects being delivered across the world by Woods Bagot,” Alvaro said.

Among the eight Woods Bagot entries selected, four are workplace design projects including the mixed-use development at 80 Collins Street in Melbourne’s CBD featuring two office towers of up to 51 levels, a Next Hotel and retail.

At the other end of the scale is the intimate workplace and showroom created for Sculptform Design Studio, which cleverly incorporates the company’s modular wall and ceiling systems into the detailed timber interior.

Woods Bagot’s expertise in hospitality design was reflected in nominations for The Londoner on Leicester Square, dubbed ‘the world’s first super boutique hotel’, and Shell House, Sydney’s newest bar and restaurant complex.

Woods Bagot’s shortlisted projects:

Shell House (Sydney, Bars & Restaurants)

Commercial Bay Precinct (Auckland)

The Londoner Hotel (London, Hotel and Leisure)

80 Collins Street (Melbourne, Mixed Use/Workplace)

DS&D URGA Williamsburg (New York, Retail)

Sculptform Design Studio (Melbourne, Small Workplace)

Goodman The Hayesbery (Sydney, Large Workplace)

NAB 3 Parramatta Square (Sydney, Large Workplace)

Winners will be announced at the live festival event taking place in Lisbon from 30th November to 2nd December 2022.