Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
8 Phillip St begins to scrape the Parramatta sky
shareShare

8 Phillip St begins to scrape the Parramatta sky

Coronation Property and Woods Bagot says its future 8 Phillip Street project, located in Parramatta, has progressed excellently in the first quarter of 2024, reaching the 16th level of the 55-storey tower.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

10 Apr 2024 2m read View Author

8-Phillip-St-begins-to-scrape-the-Parramatta-sky-1732001513.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Coronation Property and Woods Bagot says its future 8 Phillip Street project, located in Parramatta, has progressed excellently in the first quarter of 2024, reaching the 16th level of the 55-storey tower.

Reaching the 16th level means that the structure of the hotel within the mixed-use precinct is now complete. Some of the glass facade has already been applied to the lower levels and is visible from the street, with each floor consisting of 120 panels, which takes approximately a week to install.

Woods Bagot Director Dominic Alvaro says that the practice has endeavoured to create a viable living alternative to Sydney.

“This building will stand tall, honouring the heritage below, and making a bold statement about Parramatta spirit and vitality. With the facade now being installed, you can see the contrast that has been achieved between the copper and the soft gray glazing panel,” he says in a recently published construction update on YouTube.

A unique reverse-step podium allows for the public domain to be extended, creating a community hub that fuses both local heritage and modern vibrance. The new tower frames the existing heritage dwellings below, as the new tower emanates upward from the existing church spire.

Coronation says the construction team are continuing to move forward with ongoing structural activities fit out and facade works to ensure the project's functionality and aesthetic appeal. The second quarter will see the completion of all structure to the hotel floors and commencing residential apartment floors.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap