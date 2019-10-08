Regional projects stand out in 2019 National Architecture Awards shortlist

The Australian Institute of Architects has announced the final list of nominees across 14 categories for the upcoming 2019 National Architecture Awards.

The shortlist of 78 projects was selected by a national jury from a total of 185 entries that were found eligible following success at their respective state and territory events earlier in the year.

Immediate past president and jury chair Clare Cousins noted the volume and strength of projects in regional and remote locations across the country, beyond Australia’s major cities.

“‘In selecting the most outstanding projects from around the country we were heartened that such meaningful and transformational work is being commissioned in regional areas where projects have the capacity to act as incubators for regional growth and to stimulate community engagement,” Cousins says.

Several projects stood out for various reasons including delivering worthy outcomes with little means, challenging typical building expectations, demonstrating the value of architecture through public benefit, and having clear commitments to social and environmental sustainability.

“All these qualities make significant contributions to our cities and regional centres and in light of the profession’s passionate involvement in the recent Global Climate Strike, it is rewarding to see many practices challenging the status quo and pushing strong environmental sustainability agendas in their work,” Cousins noted.

The jury also included Rachel Neeson (NSW), Emma Williamson (WA), Mat Hinds (Tas) and Donald Bates (Vic).

The winners of the 2019 National Architecture Awards will be announced at a special evening ceremony at Howard Smith Wharves in Brisbane on Thursday 7 November.

FULL SHORTLIST

COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE (7)

25 King | Bates Smart | Queensland

Dangrove | Tzannes | NSW

Freycinet Lodge Coastal Pavilions | Liminal Architecture | Tasmania

MPH HQ | Susan Dugdale & Associates | NT

Paramount House Hotel | Breathe Architecture | NSW

Private Women’s Club | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Victoria

RACV Cape Schanck Resort | Wood Marsh Architecture | Victoria

EDUCATIONAL ARCHITECTURE (4)

Adelaide Botanic High School | Cox Architecture and DesignInc | SA

Braemar College Stage 1, Middle School | Hayball | Victoria

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School | BVN | NSW

QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2 | KIRK and HASSELL (Architects in Association) | Queensland

ENDURING ARCHITECTURE (2)

Melbourne Terrace | Nonda Katsalidis | Victoria

Sails in the Desert | Cox Architecture | NT

HERITAGE (7)

Flinders Street Station Façade Strengthening & Conservation | Lovell Chen | Victoria

House in Darlinghurst | Tribe Studio | NSW

Paramount House Hotel | Breathe Architecture | NSW

Premier Mill Hotel | spaceagency architects | WA

QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2 | KIRK and HASSELL (Architects in Association) | Queensland

Renewal of the Opera House’s Joan Sutherland Theatre | Scott Carver | NSW

Sacred Heart Building Abbotsford Convent Foundation | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Victoria

INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE (7)

#TheBaeTAS | workbylizandalex | Tasmania

Dangrove | Tzannes | NSW

Denton Corker Marshall Studio | Denton Corker Marshall | Victoria

Powell Street House | Robert Simeoni Architects | Victoria

Premier Mill Hotel | spaceagency architects | WA

QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2 | KIRK and HASSELL (Architects in Association) | Queensland

The University of South Australia Cancer Research Institute | Swanbury Penglase with BVN | SA

INTERNATIONAL ARCHITECTURE (5)

Amanyangyun | Kerry Hill Architects | China

B:Hive, Smales Farm | BVN in association with Jasmax | New Zealand

Chapel in Venice | Sean Godsell Architects | Italy

Le Nouveau Carreau du Temple, Paris | studioMilou | France

Somewhere Other | John Wardle Architects | Italy and Australia

PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE (8)

Devonport Living City Stage 1 | Lyons with Maddison Architects and Birrelli | Tasmania

Green Square Library and Plaza | Studio Hollenstein in association with Stewart Architecture | NSW

HOTA Outdoor Stage | ARM Architecture | Queensland

Maitland Riverlink | CHROFI with McGregor Coxall | NSW

Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design | Victoria

Perth Children’s Hospital | JCY Architects and Urban Designers, Cox Architecture and Billard Leece Partnership with HKS Inc. | WA

Port of Sale | fjmt | Victoria

The University of South Australia Cancer Research Institute | Swanbury Penglase with BVN | SA

RESIDENTIAL ARCHITECTURE – HOUSES (ALTERATIONS AND ADDITIONS) (8)

Caroline House | Kennedy Nolan | Victoria

Empire | Austin Maynard Architects | ACT

Five Gardens House | David Boyle Architect | NSW

Garden Wall House | Studio Bright (formerly MAKE Architecture) | Victoria

Mount Stuart Greenhouse | Bence Mulcahy | Tasmania

Powell Street House | Robert Simeoni Architects | Victoria

Teneriffe House | Vokes and Peters | Queensland

Terrarium House | John Ellway | Queensland

RESIDENTIAL ARCHITECTURE – HOUSES (NEW) (7)

Cloister House | MORQ | WA

Daylesford Longhouse | Partners Hill | Victoria

GB House | Renato D’Ettorre Architects | NSW

Hawthorn House | Edition Office | Victoria

House in the Hills | Sean Godsell Architects | Victoria

Indooroopilly House | Owen Architecture and Lineburg Wang | Queensland

North Melbourne House | NMBW Architecture Studio | Victoria

RESIDENTIAL ARCHITECTURE – MULTIPLE HOUSING (4)

Edgeworth Apartments | Cox Architecture | ACT

Mermaid Multihouse | Partners Hill with Hogg & Lamb | Queensland

North Rocks | Candalepas Associates | NSW

Whitlam Place | Freadman White in collaboration with Anon Studio | Victoria

SMALL PROJECT ARCHITECTURE (3)

Doubleground | MUIR + OPENWORK | Victoria

Fish River Ranger Accommodation | Design Construct, School of Art Architecture and Design, University of South Australia | NT

Jock Comini Reserve Amenities | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Victoria

SUSTAINABLE ARCHITECTURE (8)

25 King | Bates Smart | Queensland

Adelaide Botanic High School | Cox Architecture and DesignInc | SA

Bellbird Retreat | Steendijk | Queensland

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School | BVN | NSW

Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design | Victoria

Perth Children’s Hospital | JCY Architects and Urban Designers, Cox Architecture and Billard Leece Partnership with HKS Inc. | WA

The University of South Australia Cancer Research Institute | Swanbury Penglase with BVN | SA

UNSW Roundhouse | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer | NSW

URBAN DESIGN (4)

Green Square Library and Plaza | Studio Hollenstein in association with Stewart Architecture | NSW

Maitland Riverlink | CHROFI with McGregor Coxall | NSW

Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design | Victoria

Yagan Square | Lyons in collaboration with Iredale Pedersen Hook and landscape architects ASPECT Studios | WA

COLORBOND® AWARD FOR STEEL ARCHITECTURE (4)

Bellbird Retreat | Steendijk | Queensland

Mount Stuart Greenhouse | Bence Mulcahy | Tasmania

MPH HQ | Susan Dugdale & Associates | NT

Yagan Square | Lyons in collaboration with Iredale Pedersen Hook and landscape architects ASPECT Studios | WA