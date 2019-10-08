Regional projects stand out in 2019 National Architecture Awards shortlist

Regional projects stand out in 2019 National Architecture Awards shortlistThe Australian Institute of Architects has announced the final list of nominees across 14 categories for the upcoming 2019 National Architecture Awards.
The shortlist of 78 projects was selected by a national jury from a total of 185 entries that were found eligible following success at their respective state and territory events earlier in the year.
Immediate past president and jury chair Clare Cousins noted the volume and strength of projects in regional and remote locations across the country, beyond Australia’s major cities.
“‘In selecting the most outstanding projects from around the country we were heartened that such meaningful and transformational work is being commissioned in regional areas where projects have the capacity to act as incubators for regional growth and to stimulate community engagement,” Cousins says.
Several projects stood out for various reasons including delivering worthy outcomes with little means, challenging typical building expectations, demonstrating the value of architecture through public benefit, and having clear commitments to social and environmental sustainability.
“All these qualities make significant contributions to our cities and regional centres and in light of the profession’s passionate involvement in the recent Global Climate Strike, it is rewarding to see many practices challenging the status quo and pushing strong environmental sustainability agendas in their work,” Cousins noted.
The jury also included Rachel Neeson (NSW), Emma Williamson (WA), Mat Hinds (Tas) and Donald Bates (Vic).
The winners of the 2019 National Architecture Awards will be announced at a special evening ceremony at Howard Smith Wharves in Brisbane on Thursday 7 November.
FULL SHORTLIST
COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE (7)
25 King | Bates Smart | Queensland
Dangrove | Tzannes | NSW
Freycinet Lodge Coastal Pavilions | Liminal Architecture | Tasmania
MPH HQ | Susan Dugdale & Associates | NT
Paramount House Hotel | Breathe Architecture | NSW
Private Women’s Club | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Victoria
RACV Cape Schanck Resort | Wood Marsh Architecture | Victoria
EDUCATIONAL ARCHITECTURE (4)
Adelaide Botanic High School | Cox Architecture and DesignInc | SA
Braemar College Stage 1, Middle School | Hayball | Victoria
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School | BVN | NSW
QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2 | KIRK and HASSELL (Architects in Association) | Queensland
ENDURING ARCHITECTURE (2)
Melbourne Terrace | Nonda Katsalidis | Victoria
Sails in the Desert | Cox Architecture | NT
HERITAGE (7)
Flinders Street Station Façade Strengthening & Conservation | Lovell Chen | Victoria
House in Darlinghurst | Tribe Studio | NSW
Paramount House Hotel | Breathe Architecture | NSW
Premier Mill Hotel | spaceagency architects | WA
QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2 | KIRK and HASSELL (Architects in Association) | Queensland
Renewal of the Opera House’s Joan Sutherland Theatre | Scott Carver | NSW
Sacred Heart Building Abbotsford Convent Foundation | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Victoria
INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE (7)
#TheBaeTAS | workbylizandalex | Tasmania
Dangrove | Tzannes | NSW
Denton Corker Marshall Studio | Denton Corker Marshall | Victoria
Powell Street House | Robert Simeoni Architects | Victoria
Premier Mill Hotel | spaceagency architects | WA
QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2 | KIRK and HASSELL (Architects in Association) | Queensland
The University of South Australia Cancer Research Institute | Swanbury Penglase with BVN | SA
INTERNATIONAL ARCHITECTURE (5)
Amanyangyun | Kerry Hill Architects | China
B:Hive, Smales Farm | BVN in association with Jasmax | New Zealand
Chapel in Venice | Sean Godsell Architects | Italy
Le Nouveau Carreau du Temple, Paris | studioMilou | France
Somewhere Other | John Wardle Architects | Italy and Australia
PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE (8)
Devonport Living City Stage 1 | Lyons with Maddison Architects and Birrelli | Tasmania
Green Square Library and Plaza | Studio Hollenstein in association with Stewart Architecture | NSW
HOTA Outdoor Stage | ARM Architecture | Queensland
Maitland Riverlink | CHROFI with McGregor Coxall | NSW
Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design | Victoria
Perth Children’s Hospital | JCY Architects and Urban Designers, Cox Architecture and Billard Leece Partnership with HKS Inc. | WA
Port of Sale | fjmt | Victoria
The University of South Australia Cancer Research Institute | Swanbury Penglase with BVN | SA
RESIDENTIAL ARCHITECTURE – HOUSES (ALTERATIONS AND ADDITIONS) (8)
Caroline House | Kennedy Nolan | Victoria
Empire | Austin Maynard Architects | ACT
Five Gardens House | David Boyle Architect | NSW
Garden Wall House | Studio Bright (formerly MAKE Architecture) | Victoria
Mount Stuart Greenhouse | Bence Mulcahy | Tasmania
Powell Street House | Robert Simeoni Architects | Victoria
Teneriffe House | Vokes and Peters | Queensland
Terrarium House | John Ellway | Queensland
RESIDENTIAL ARCHITECTURE – HOUSES (NEW) (7)
Cloister House | MORQ | WA
Daylesford Longhouse | Partners Hill | Victoria
GB House | Renato D’Ettorre Architects | NSW
Hawthorn House | Edition Office | Victoria
House in the Hills | Sean Godsell Architects | Victoria
Indooroopilly House | Owen Architecture and Lineburg Wang | Queensland
North Melbourne House | NMBW Architecture Studio | Victoria
RESIDENTIAL ARCHITECTURE – MULTIPLE HOUSING (4)
Edgeworth Apartments | Cox Architecture | ACT
Mermaid Multihouse | Partners Hill with Hogg & Lamb | Queensland
North Rocks | Candalepas Associates | NSW
Whitlam Place | Freadman White in collaboration with Anon Studio | Victoria
SMALL PROJECT ARCHITECTURE (3)
Doubleground | MUIR + OPENWORK | Victoria
Fish River Ranger Accommodation | Design Construct, School of Art Architecture and Design, University of South Australia | NT
Jock Comini Reserve Amenities | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Victoria
SUSTAINABLE ARCHITECTURE (8)
25 King | Bates Smart | Queensland
Adelaide Botanic High School | Cox Architecture and DesignInc | SA
Bellbird Retreat | Steendijk | Queensland
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School | BVN | NSW
Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design | Victoria
Perth Children’s Hospital | JCY Architects and Urban Designers, Cox Architecture and Billard Leece Partnership with HKS Inc. | WA
The University of South Australia Cancer Research Institute | Swanbury Penglase with BVN | SA
UNSW Roundhouse | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer | NSW
URBAN DESIGN (4)
Green Square Library and Plaza | Studio Hollenstein in association with Stewart Architecture | NSW
Maitland Riverlink | CHROFI with McGregor Coxall | NSW
Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design | Victoria
Yagan Square | Lyons in collaboration with Iredale Pedersen Hook and landscape architects ASPECT Studios | WA
COLORBOND® AWARD FOR STEEL ARCHITECTURE (4)
Bellbird Retreat | Steendijk | Queensland
Mount Stuart Greenhouse | Bence Mulcahy | Tasmania
MPH HQ | Susan Dugdale & Associates | NT
Yagan Square | Lyons in collaboration with Iredale Pedersen Hook and landscape architects ASPECT Studios | WA
