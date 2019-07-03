Joe Adsett Architects to design Brisbane's boutique biophilic apartments

The developers of the site located at New Farm in Brisbane have submitted a development application for the construction of a seven-storey boutique biophilic-designed residential building.

Joe Adsett Architects, who designed the building for Frank Developments and Graya Construction, worked to an architectural brief that sought a collection of ‘sky-homes’ with the same spatial qualities and character of a home.

The development, Maison will comprise of five full-floor residential apartments and a rooftop recreation deck. Being full-floor units, the sky-homes will have access to abundant natural light and cross ventilation along with sweeping views of the Brisbane skyline. The 544-square-metre site will house five 4-bedroom apartments, 13 resident carparks and one visitor carpark as well as six bicycle parks.

A major highlight of the development is the rooftop recreation deck, which will include a swimming pool, BBQ, dining area, private open space and bathroom amenities.

Aligned with the green building theme, a large part of the property measuring an area of 470 square metres has been set aside for landscaping, of which 367 square metres will feature deep planting to be irrigated by a rooftop rainwater harvesting system. Landscape architects Form have been engaged for the task of greening Maison.