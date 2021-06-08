Logo
Seven point CPD sustainability day set for June 18
In many ways, water has always been our sanctuary. But do we know where it comes from? Is there enough water for all of us, for our children, for the following generations? And will it always be there?
Branko Miletic
08 Jun 2021 1m read View Author

On June 18th, Caroma on Collins will be hosting a full day to ensure your accredited CPD points are up to date.

Join a range of industry professionals on site for a day of seven (7) Sustainability CPD points which will be delivered via the presentations from the likes of Fytogreen, Earp brothers, Weathertex and of course, Caroma.

For more information, go to https://www.caroma.com.au/events/cpd-sustainability-day

You can also follow Caroma on the Talking Archiecture & Design Podcast.

