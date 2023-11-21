Qantas announces the launch of the sixth aircraft in the Qantas-Balarinji Flying Art Series – the beautiful A220 Minyma Kutjara Tjukurpa.

Designed by leading Indigenous Australian design agency Balarinji based on the artwork by renowned Pitjantjatjara artist Maringka Baker, Minyma Kutjara Tjukurpa tells the creation story of the Two Sisters. Balarinji has been working with Qantas to create the fuselage design for all of the Flying Art Series liveries in collaboration with First Nations artists and their families.

Balarinji’s latest design for Qantas’ aircraft was painted by Airbus in Mirabel, Canada in October 2023 and took more than two weeks to complete. Featuring over 20,000 dots, the fuselage design was one of the most complex liveries that Airbus has ever painted onto an aircraft.

The Two Sisters story

In the story, two sisters are travelling back to their home. The younger sister has been lost for a long time in the south, and her big sister leads her north across vast distances. Comforting her younger sister, the older sister teaches her about the Country they travel through. They stop on the way to perform Inma (sacred singing and dancing).

Through motif, colour palette and story, Maringka Baker’s art expresses deep Indigenous meaning about sustainability. Credits: Artwork - Maringka Baker, Minyma Kutjara Tjukurpa, 2018 © Maringka Baker/Tjungu Palya Art Centre. Licensed by Copyright Agency.

Hailing from the remote community of Kanpi in far north west South Australia, Baker is recognised as one of Australia’s most accomplished artists, with works held by the National Gallery of Australia and the Parliament House Art Collection.

Maringka Baker (Image source: Balarinji)

“Balarinji is proud to have worked with Maringka and her family, Tjungu Palya Arts Centre, Copyright Agency, Qantas and Airbus to create this beautiful aircraft. The art aircraft collection is a great example of how we can experience the strength, integrity and beauty of Aboriginal culture through best practice collaboration with artists and communities,” says Ros Moriarty, Balarinji co-founder and managing director.

Image: Qantas

Artwork: Maringka Baker, Minyma Kutjara Tjukurpa, 2018 © Maringka Baker/Tjungu Palya Art Centre. Licensed by Copyright Agency.