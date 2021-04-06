Walker Corporation’s Parramatta Square has been awarded 6 Star Green Star ratings for its first two towers.

Executive Chairman Lang Walker says the vision for the $3.2 billion development has sustainability at its core.

“The awarding of the 6 Star ratings is an important statement for major corporates seeking state-of-the-art environmental features combined with cost-effective, premium grade office space with fast transport at the doorstep,” says Walker.

“Parramatta Square is an example of our commitment to collaboratively deliver vibrant office and public spaces, as well as a range of amenities, both for the 30,000 workers who will be working every day in Parramatta Square on completion as well as the entire Western Sydney community.”

The 70,000sqm 4 Parramatta Square is now the first and only building in Parramatta to achieve a 6 Star Green Star - Interiors rating as well as a 6 Star Green Star - As Built rating. The result provides not only carbon emissions reduction, but also increases comfort and wellbeing benefits to the 5,500 government workers housed in the tower, at capacity.

NSW Minister for Energy and Environment Matt Kean says, “This project at Parramatta Square was able to achieve an astonishing 92% recycling rate across all construction and demolition waste which was taken to a state-of-the-art materials recovery facility,” says Kean.

“I’m really focused on the ways we can get commercial buildings to replicate the low waste of residential construction and Walker Corporation’s Parramatta Square towers are excellent examples of this.”

Forming part of Australia’s largest current urban renewal project, 3 and 4 Parramatta Square achieved the ratings through their energy efficiency, low emissions, strong public transport links, materials selection, technology and innovation.

On top of the excellent Green results, 4 Parramatta Square has also just achieved outstanding NABERS ratings with 5.5 stars for Base Building Energy and 5 stars for Water.

NABERS measures the energy efficiency, water usage, waste management and indoor environment quality of a building or tenancy and its impact on the environment.

Green Building Council of Australia CEO Davina Rooney says, “Parramatta Square is an example of world leadership in design and construction. This project goes beyond sustainability benchmarks and caters to a modern workforce by considering resilience, people and their health.”

On completion, Parramatta Square combined will be Australia’s largest commercial office tower in the country.

Image: Supplied