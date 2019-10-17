6 Star Green Star rating for Curtin’s new Perth CBD campus

The interior fitout of Curtin University’s new campus at 137 St Georges Terrace in the Perth CBD has been awarded a 6 Star Green Star – Interiors rating by the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA).

The GBCA rating assesses the sustainability outcomes of interior fitouts across nine categories, including management, indoor environment quality, energy, transport, water, materials, land use and ecology, emissions, and innovation. The 6 Star Green Star – Interiors rating endorses Curtin’s world leadership in environmentally sustainable building practices.

Curtin’s Perth CBD locations also include 139 St Georges Terrace, Curtin Law School at 57 Murray Street, and the Graduate School of Business, including Curtin’s Future of Work Institute at 78 Murray Street. Curtin 137 St Georges Terrace was officially opened in March 2019 as an additional city-based campus location that offers new learning opportunities for business professionals and postgraduate students.

The adjacent Curtin campus at 139 St Georges Terrace and housed in the Old Perth Boys’ School, was the first Australian university to be awarded a 6 Star Green Star - Interiors rating in 2017.

Observing that the school's city presence had significantly expanded since the Graduate School of Business opened on Murray Street more than 20 years ago, Curtin University vice-chancellor professor Deborah Terry said it was part of their commitment to making universities more accessible to students, business and industry. She added that the University’s CBD locations on St Georges Terrace and Murray Street were designed to foster greater collaboration with their city-based business and industry partners.

“This year alone, more than 2,300 learners have made use of Curtin’s CBD locations, taking classes at Curtin Law School, the Graduate School of Business, and 137 and 139 St Georges Terrace,” says Terry.

“The sustainability features of Curtin 137 St Georges Terrace have increased the building’s energy efficiency, reducing energy consumption by 49 per cent, lowered greenhouse gas emissions by 47 per cent and cut light energy consumption by 73 per cent. Water efficient fixtures and fittings have also been installed, reducing the building’s water consumption by 38 per cent.”

“This is a tremendous project which underscores that the benefits of sustainable building can apply to fitouts of historic buildings such as this one, as well as new builds," adds GBCA CEO Davina Rooney.