6 Star Green Star Alkimos Beach exceeds original score in recertification

Australia’s first 6 Star Green Star Community, Alkimos Beach became the first in Australia to recertify under the Green Building Council of Australia 6 Star Green Star rating for a community.

Projects are required to go in for recertification every three to five years until the property is fully built out. This was Alkimos Beach’s second assessment against best practice benchmarks for governance and innovation, design excellence, environmental sustainability, economic prosperity and liveability.

With additional points gained for delivery of innovation projects and sustainability measures, Alkimos Beach was able to surpass its original certification score.

A project by development partners Lendlease and DevelopmentWA, Alkimos Beach is based on a strong vision that’s focused on delivering a thoughtfully planned, innovative and sustainable coastal community of global significance that’s moving towards carbon-neutral living.

“The recertification acknowledges the delivery of Sprout Community Hub and its contribution to the broader market transformation towards sustainable development internationally, as well as significant results achieved through our Builders Recycling Program,” Lendlease general manager for development in Western Australia, Anthony Rowbottam says.

The delivery of the Alkimos Beach Surf Life Saving Club was another first with Alkimos Beach becoming Australia’s first Surf Life Saving endorsed BeachSAFE community through a partnership with Surf Life Saving WA.

“The community uptake of the BeachSAFE program has been extensive and the club was also recognised as one of Western Australia’s fastest growing Surf Life Saving Clubs.

“Our residents are very proud of Alkimos Beach’s GBCA credentials and the benefits of being part of such an innovative community, and recertification is just another reason to boast about where they live.”

DevelopmentWA CEO Frank Marra said, “Alkimos Beach is part of the biggest and most significant coastal development north of Perth in 50 years and recertification under the Green Building Council of Australia’s internationally respected sustainability rating system recognises our determination to deliver long term economic, social and environmental sustainability in the communities we develop.

“More than 2,000 residents currently live at Alkimos Beach and have benefited from early establishment of amenities including Sprout Community Hub, Alkimos Beach Primary School, St James Anglican School, the Gateway shopping precinct, one of WA’s fastest growing Surf Life Saving WA surf clubs, two beach access points, playgrounds, parks and playing fields.”