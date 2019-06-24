56 designers shortlisted for BDAV Building Design Awards

The Building Designers Association of Victoria (BDAV) has shortlisted 56 building designers for the 24th annual Building Design Awards.

The annual awards program showcases the best residential, interior, sustainable, heritage conservation and non-residential design projects from BDAV’s members across Victoria and beyond.

The award categories also include the prestigious People’s Choice Award, which welcomes the public to vote for their favourite design project.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award closes 5pm AEST Friday 5 July.

All winners, including the People’s Choice and the coveted BDAV Building Design of the Year, will be announced at the BDAV Building Design Awards Annual Dinner at the National Gallery of Victoria on Saturday 27 July.

BDAV president Dominique Hunter believes the Awards are vital for the industry to encourage excellence and performance.

“We’re proud to showcase and acknowledge the importance of building design, both within our professional community and across the wider community of those we serve with good design,” said Hunter.

“At BDAV, we believe good design is that which unites form and function while addressing commercial, social and human needs.”

The 2019 BDAV Building Design Awards are proudly sponsored by James Hardie, Jetmaster, Webber Insurance Services and WoodSolutions.