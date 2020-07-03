5 reasons why you should enter the 2020 Sustainability Awards

Sustainability has earned its rightful place as a central concern to those creating our built environment. From increasing client awareness to the Green Star rating system, architects, designers and product manufacturers are growing their understanding of the importance of ecologically sustainable design.

The 2020 Sustainability Awards, the country’s leading showcase of the buildings, products and companies directly contributing to a more sustainable built landscape, is one of a few industry programs bringing leading designers, suppliers and sustainable building practitioners together to celebrate the industry’s best projects.

With nominations now open until July 24, following are five reasons why you should enter your project or product into this year’s awards:

Unique program: Now running for 14 years, the Sustainability Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious awards program specific to sustainability in Australia's design and build sector. The program’s judging process is also unique, with each shortlisted project carefully judged and often subjected to in-depth discussion and debate by the jury.

Now running for 14 years, the Sustainability Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious awards program specific to sustainability in Australia's design and build sector. The program’s judging process is also unique, with each shortlisted project carefully judged and often subjected to in-depth discussion and debate by the jury. Publication & publicity: All shortlisted projects will be featured online and in print in Architecture & Design magazine, Australia's most authoritative publication in the field of building products and their applications. The shortlist and winners will also feature in widely circulated media releases, with the publicity materials including Awards logos provided for your own company's use.

All shortlisted projects will be featured online and in print in Architecture & Design magazine, Australia's most authoritative publication in the field of building products and their applications. The shortlist and winners will also feature in widely circulated media releases, with the publicity materials including Awards logos provided for your own company's use. Be inspired by and learn about other projects : Entering the awards will not only allow you to boost your team's morale by celebrating their work and exposing it to a large audience for wider recognition, it is also a chance to learn from other sustainable projects in the industry. Information about the sustainability initiatives and achievements of each shortlisted project or product will be made readily available to the public.

: Entering the awards will not only allow you to boost your team's morale by celebrating their work and exposing it to a large audience for wider recognition, it is also a chance to learn from other sustainable projects in the industry. Information about the sustainability initiatives and achievements of each shortlisted project or product will be made readily available to the public. Networking opportunities : All shortlisted entrants will be invited to an awards gala dinner in October, where they’ll have a chance to raise their profile, network and connect with industry peers.

: All shortlisted entrants will be invited to an awards gala dinner in October, where they’ll have a chance to raise their profile, network and connect with industry peers. Strength & honour: Although this may well be a quote from the movie Gladiator, the fact remains that all the shortlisted entrants will receive not just wide industry recognition, but also their entries will become a beacon for their peers and colleagues in terms of the veracity of their work and their depth and range of their design skills and that of their firms.

To find out more about the awards, please visit www.sustainablebuildingawards.com.au/, or enter nominate by clicking HERE.

Image: Mirvac's winning entry, 2019.