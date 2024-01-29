Home buyers are expanding their choice of location in NSW to make their first property investment, according to a new report by prop tech firm InfoTrack. The company’s latest Property Market Update reveals that five new postcodes have made the list of the State’s top selling locations for first home buyers.

The report, which named the ten suburbs with the highest number of sales for first home buyers between 1 October and 31 December 2023, found that half the suburbs to make the list weren’t named in the previous quarter.

These included Lidcombe in third place, Gosford in fifth, Kingswood in sixth position, Penrith in eighth, and St Mary’s at number nine.

InfoTrack’s head of property Australia, Lee Bailie, says it’s the first time the postcodes of 2141, 2747, and 2760 featured among the State’s most popular locations for this buying cohort.

“The postcode 2141, which encompasses four suburbs – Berala, Lidcombe, Lidcombe North, and Rookwood – has made an impressive entry, coming in at third position for its debut in the top 10 list,” Bailie says.

The postcodes of 2747 and 2760 have a combined total of 15 suburbs, which surround the University of Western Sydney’s Kingswood campus, and include Kingswood, Cambridge Gardens, Colyton, St Mary’s, and Oxley Park.

“It makes sense we are seeing a younger buying cohort taking up residence in this geographical location, with the university so close and with the recently opened WestConnex tunnel extension of the M4 Motorway. It’s also clever long-term planning – purchasing property in proximity to major roads and facilities like a university can be a smart investment for students or city workers seeking accommodation,” he says.

The Central Coast’s postcode of 2250 was the only location outside of Greater Western Sydney to make the top ten.

“There are 24 suburbs, which made up the postcode 2250, which was also named at number five in Q1 of 2023 but fell from the list in Quarters 2 and 3,” Bailie continues.

“The beach lifestyle, greater property affordability, and commutable distance to the Sydney CBD account for this surge in popularity for Gosford, Erina, Mount White, Peats Ridge, and Wyoming.”

The postcode of 2145, encompassing Constitution Hill, Girraween, Greystanes, Mays Hill, Pemulwuy, Pendle Hill, South Wentworthville, Wentworthville, and Westmead, moved from sixth position in Q3 to take out first place in the latest report.

There was a near even split between apartments and houses for first home buyers, with 47 percent purchasing owner occupied houses while 49 percent opted for strata owner occupied.