The highly anticipated 2023 Sustainability Summit is just around the corner, taking place both in Sydney and online on Thursday, November 9.

We're eagerly anticipating the return of industry professionals for a day filled with stimulating discussions and motivational dialogues addressing the most critical challenges in the realm of sustainable built design.

Sydney's Allianz Stadium will serve as the gathering place for delegates from across the country (as well as those tuning in online) who are uniting with the shared objective of enhancing the sustainability outcomes of the built environment, both locally and globally.

This year marks a ground-breaking moment as we introduce twice the number of panels - a total of 10 panels all in a single day.

See the full Summit program here.

With an agenda featuring prominent figures you won't want to miss, now is the perfect time to secure your spot at the 2023 Sustainability Summit. With physical slots filling up fast, ensure you seize this opportunity to take a front-row seat to the future of Australian design and architecture.

Here are five compelling reasons why you shouldn't miss the 2023 Sustainability Summit:

1. Earn Up to 10 Formal CPD Points

The Sustainability Summit is designed for genuine learning outcomes, with topics meticulously selected and curated to align with key areas of knowledge in the sustainable built environment. But you don't have to take our word for it - each session in both conference streams is accredited with a formal CPD point.

This means attendees can walk away with an impressive ten formal CPD points for their architecture accreditation. Each session will delve into different performance criteria and cover diverse topics, ensuring your CPD accreditation provides a comprehensive understanding of the current state of our built environment.

2. Exciting Prizes

All physical attendees of the Sustainability Summit will be entered into a drawing to win a range of prizes valued at over $5000, including:

2 nights away at your choice of 1 of 3 properties: North Coast Homes - The Lake House (sleeps 12 people), South Coast Homes - Rockpool (sleeps 10 people) or Southern Highland Homes - Highgate (sleeps 6 people).

2 nights away at a private couple's dream escape - Banksia cottage (sleeps 2 people).

3. Connect in Person

If there's one lesson we've learned in recent years, it's the importance of networking and forging connections - especially in areas where you're striving to bring about change.

Whether it's forming a new business relationship, sparking fresh ideas, or discovering innovative solutions, being together in a central space makes everything a bit more seamless. The 2023 Sustainability Summit is an opportunity to reunite everyone, re-establishing bonds, and collaborations in the shared pursuit of enhancing Australia's built environment.

PLUS - you'll have the chance to explore new products and systems, courtesy of the Sustainability Summit partners who will be on-site throughout the day. Specify sustainable options for your upcoming projects and stay updated on the latest developments from suppliers leading the charge in circular economy, waste management, and decarbonization.

4. Impressive Line-up

The true value of any conference lies in its roster of speakers, and for 2023, we're returning with an exceptional line-up. You won't want to miss out on discussions covering the National Construction Code, Social Sustainability, Disaster Resilience, Circular Economy, and Affordable Housing.

Proceedings will commence with a keynote address given by Cox Architecture’s Russell Lee, Director of the esteemed practice. Lee’s expertise lies in the realms of sports, leisure, and hospitality projects, developed over 35 years. Involved heavily in the design of ‘SS 2023’ venue Allianz Stadium, Lee’s storied career and his experiences make him the ideal keynote candidate for 2023.

5. On-Demand Access

With so much ground to cover in just one day, all ticket holders will have access to an on-demand library for an entire month after the Summit.

This means you can absorb the highlights of the live event and revisit the sessions from the comfort of your own home. Need to delve into a specific speaker's insights or revisit a CPD question? No problem - we've got you covered with every session recorded live and available as part of your ticket.

Unable to attend in person? No problem! Purchase a digital ticket and participate in the Summit from anywhere with an internet connection. Thanks to our immersive digital event platform, you'll experience the event in real-time, with access to sponsors, speakers, and networking, all within a virtual space.

Event Details:

The 17th annual Sustainability Summit will be held on Thursday November 9 as a hybrid event. Join in person at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, or online wherever you have an internet connection. Get your ticket now and be in with the chance of winning from our sustainable prize pool on the day.

