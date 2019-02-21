Modular construction and prefab expo & conference

The Modular Construction and Prefabrication ANZ 2019, Clariden is set to be held in Sydney on 28 February – 1 March and in Melbourne on 5 – 6 March at the International Convention Centre Sydney and The Langham Melbourne.

The 4th Modular Construction and Pre-Fabrication ANZ 2019 is the event platform that exhibits the latest techniques and technology in the modularization and prefabrication context.

Themed “Innovation. Sustainability. Efficiency. Quality.”, the 4th edition of the conference will focus on best practices and new innovative techniques and technologies that will strengthen and enhance the uptake of modular construction methodology in the ANZ construction industry.

A new addition to this year’s conference is the Construction Technology Automation & Innovation Showcase where you will discover the latest construction automation technologies that will help attendees improve worksite productivity and efficiency through automation.

Attendees will hear new innovations such as bricklaying robots, driverless trucks/bulldozers, 3D printing for construction and inspection drones to help you improve productivity and enhance overall construction quality and safety.

In the afternoon, attendees are invited to attend Site Visits to University of Western Sydney Building Tech Labs and PREFAB MEB Factory for Ductwork Manufacture and Pre-assembly, and PREFAB MEP Factory for Prefab Solutions.

Enjoy an additional 5 percent discount by keying in the promotion code 'MCGBI5PERCENT' for those that register for the event here.

Event details:

4th Modular Construction and Pre-Fabrication ANZ 2019 (Sydney)

Event date: 28 Feb, 9am - 1 Mar 2019, 6pm

Location: International Convention Centre Sydney

4th Modular Construction and Pre-Fabrication ANZ 2019 (Melbourne)

Event date: 5 Mar, 9am - 6 Mar 2019, 6pm

Location: The Langham Melbourne

For more information, please click here