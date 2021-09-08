Parramatta’s bustling CBD is set for an increase in commercial space and construction job opportunities, with a 47-storey office tower to be built above Westfield Parramatta.

Adding thousands of square metres of additional commercial space in Sydney’s second CBD, the project has been given the tick of approval by the NSW Government.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says the original proposal, which has been approved, equates to an extra 105,000 square metres of commercial floor space.

“Parramatta’s status as Sydney’s second CBD will be further enhanced by this development. It will bring jobs to Sydney’s west and capitalise on city-shaping projects like Parramatta Light Rail and Sydney Metro West,” he says.

“As Minister for Planning, it is my goal to ensure we have the right development in the right place at the right time, and this proposal does that. It will add to the exciting mix of developments that are reshaping Parramatta’s skyline, such as those in Parramatta Square.

“Since 2020, the NSW Government has approved 19 State Significant projects in the Parramatta LGA, generating more than $7.9 billion in capital investment value and more than 5,500 jobs.”

Member for Parramatta Geoff Lee says the Westfield development’s location is an ideal spot for the tower to be constructed, with the Parramatta train station nearby. The local Member also indicates the project will provide 700 construction jobs and 2,200 operational jobs.

“This $670 million project is a major boost to the Parramatta economy and will provide close to 3,000 jobs at a time when NSW is moving to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic,” he says.

“This is part of Parramatta’s post-lockdown pandemic future. More office workers will mean more money for local businesses who are doing it tough right now.

The applicant for the tower will now hold a design competition for the tower. Detailed public domain street designs will be finalised after a development application is lodged.

Image: NSW Government