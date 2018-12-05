45 NSW finalists in the hunt for national property awards

Lendlease, Stockland, Roads and Maritime Services, and PAYCE are among the 45 finalists from New South Wales vying for top honours at the 2019 Property Council of Australia / Rider Levett Bucknall Innovation and Excellence Awards.

These NSW finalists are among 153 nominees from across the country announced ahead of the prestigious national property awards.

Now in its 37th year, the awards program showcases innovative projects, pioneering solutions and inspiring leadership in Australia’s property industry.

“New South Wales’ leadership is on display across 17 categories, including 13 finalists for innovation, which underscores the local industry’s commitment to pushing the boundaries beyond business-as-usual,” says Jane Fitzgerald, the Property Council’s executive director in NSW.

“The awards acknowledge excellence and innovation in development and reward up-and-coming talent, with three people from NSW vying for the du Chateau Chun Future Leader of the Year Award.”

Lendlease’s International House Sydney – one of the finalists – is the first commercial office building in Australia to be built using engineered timber.

“A beacon of innovation and sustainable design excellence, International House Sydney offers a bold solution as the construction industry searches for cost-effective and sustainable building materials. International House Sydney demonstrates how tomorrow’s workplaces can combine the performance of a skyscraper and the soul of a loft,” Fitzgerald says.

The nearby Streets of Barangaroo, comprising 83 retail stores, brings Sydney’s highest concentration of quality food and beverage in one precinct.

“Barangaroo aims to be Australia’s first large scale carbon neutral precinct, and the Streets of Barangaroo has incorporated ground-breaking design and operations to achieve Green Star certification for each tenancy – a global first in the retail industry,” says RLB’s managing director, Matthew Harris.

Stockland’s Willowdale has been nominated for the EPM Projects Award for Best Master Planned Community. The Sydney project is designed for people at all stages of life – from first home buyers and growing families to downsizers.

Award nominees from NSW also include the Roads and Maritime Services and CI Australia, who have been recognised for the redevelopment of Sydney’s Elizabeth Bay Marina; developer PAYCE and not-for-profit community housing group Evolve Housing, who are competing for the Growthbuilt Award for Best Affordable Housing Development for Harts Landing in Penrith; the Riverside Stables & The William Inglis Hotel at Warwick Farm, which is up for the Hickory Award for Best Tourism & Leisure Development; and Central Park, which has been nominated for the KONE Award for Development Innovation for delivering the greatest concentration of privately-commissioned artwork in the local government area of Sydney.

National award winners will be announced at the 2019 Property Council of Australia / Rider Levett Bucknall Innovation and Excellence Awards Gala Dinner, to be held at the ICC Sydney Convention Centre on Friday 17 May 2019.