Event Hospitality and Entertainment has filed a development application with the City of Sydney Council for a 44-storey mixed use tower at their property on George Street, Sydney.

Located in the heart of the retail and entertainment precinct in Sydney CBD, the proposed tower at 525-529 George Street will replace the existing Events Cinemas venue, which will be demolished to make way for the new $225-million mixed use development.

Candalepas Associates, which won the design competition following the Competitive Design Alternatives Process undertaken for the site, has designed the architectural plans for the tower. Candalepas Associates’ scheme was picked by the selection panel as the most likely to achieve design excellence across all elements of the development during detailed design.

The Sydney-based architecture studio has proposed an ultra-slim 44-storey tower with a six-level podium to house residential and public amenity, as well as basement, cinema complex, retail tenancies, hotel rooms and apartments. The site has two separate street frontages – Kent Street to the west and George Street to the east.

Paying tribute to the site’s cinematic legacy, a boutique 5-screen 356-seat cinema complex across three levels with access from Albion Place is also included in the plans.

While the lower ground floor of the podium will feature the hotel lobby as well as conference rooms, the upper ground levels will house the retail stores. The 292 hotel rooms will be distributed across 17 levels above the podium, and 115 residential apartments in one, two and three-bedroom layouts will be offered over 22 levels. Communal spaces featuring barbecues as well as seating areas and dining spaces are also provided on the rooftop.

The development application is currently open for public comments.

Image: Candalepas Associates