435 Bourke Street’s approved planning

Designed for Cbus Property, the 49-storey, 59,000sqm tower is to define the prominent corner of Queen and Bourke Streets in Melbourne, as a sustainable skyscraper.

As previously reported on by Architecture & Design, Bates Smart’s now 130m-shorter tower is still tall in the sense of solving Melbourne’s need for office space.

Cian Davis, Bates Smart Director says that the significance of the site required a creative solution that is both respectful and in sync with today’s ever-changing and vibrant world.

“435 Bourke Street provides a holistic approach to city-making through its architectural and urban strategy. We were focused on ensuring that the building elevates the overall experience of the city.”

The building targets a Platinum WELL rating, designed to achieve a 5.5 Star NABERS office base building rating and a 6 Star Green Star Design.

The tower has received town planning approval, Bates Smart director, Julian Anderson says with such limited opportunities for current planning controls, 435 Bourke street represents an excellent opportunity to create an integrated, large scale precinct.