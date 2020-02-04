Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
435 Bourke Street’s approved planning
shareShare

435 Bourke Street’s approved planning

Designed for Cbus Property, the 49-storey, 59,000sqm tower is to define the prominent corner of Queen and Bourke Streets in Melbourne, as a sustainable skyscraper.
Sarah Buckley
Sarah Buckley

04 Feb 2020 1m read View Author

435-Bourke-Street-approved-1732011176.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Designed for Cbus Property, the 49-storey, 59,000sqm tower is to define the prominent corner of Queen and Bourke Streets in Melbourne, as a sustainable skyscraper.

As previously reported on by Architecture & Design, Bates Smart’s now 130m-shorter tower is still tall in the sense of solving Melbourne’s need for office space.

Cian Davis, Bates Smart Director says that the significance of the site required a creative solution that is both respectful and in sync with today’s ever-changing and vibrant world.

“435 Bourke Street provides a holistic approach to city-making through its architectural and urban strategy. We were focused on ensuring that the building elevates the overall experience of the city.”

The building targets a Platinum WELL rating, designed to achieve a 5.5 Star NABERS office base building rating and a 6 Star Green Star Design.

The tower has received town planning approval, Bates Smart director, Julian Anderson says with such limited opportunities for current planning controls, 435 Bourke street represents an excellent opportunity to create an integrated, large scale precinct.

  • Popular Articles
  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

  • Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study
    Industry News

    Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study

  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap