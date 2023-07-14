Four Woods Bagot projects have been announced as finalists in the prestigious World Architecture Festival (WAF) awards, the largest live global awards program for architects and designers.

Now in its 16th year, WAF is the only global architecture awards program where shortlisted entrants present their projects live to a jury of world-leading industry figureheads in the presence of their peers. Representing the best in contemporary architecture, the projects have been shortlisted across Completed Buildings, Future Projects and Landscape categories.

Woods Bagot projects in Christchurch, Brisbane and Sydney have been named in the WAF awards shortlist.

Te Pae Convention Centre, Christchurch

Te Pae Convention Centre by Woods Bagot with Warren and Mahony has been nominated for the ‘Completed Buildings – Culture’ category of the architecture awards. Located in the heart of Christchurch, Te Pae covers 17,000 square metres of floorspace, including a 1,400-seat auditorium, an exhibition hall, and meeting rooms overlooking the nearby Victoria Square.

“Te Pae was informed by Christchurch’s rich tapestry of unique geography, abundant cultural narrative, and shared local history,” said project leader Bruno Mendes. “The result really speaks to the value of designing with an intimate understanding of place and people.”

Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann Street, Brisbane

Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann Street has been nominated for the 'Completed Buildings - Office' category. The 35-level, tower-on-podium building sits on the site of the former heritage-listed Turbot Street Fruit and Produce Exchange, with the design including the restoration of a significant portion of the former market.

Principal and project design leader David Lee said the building is a unique expression of the Queenslander vernacular, capitulating to the subtropical climate and paying homage to the local history of the site.

Warada on Walker, Sydney

Sydney’s Warada on Walker has been shortlisted for the ‘Future Projects – Office’ category as an aspiring contribution to the evolving Sydney CBD. The proposed design is inspired by the Australian-native waratah flower, and features 22 levels wrapped in a sculpted crimson exoskeleton.

Led by principal Jason Fraser, the proposed development is envisioned as an extension of the public domain, building on the existing landscaped framework and urban laneway network.

55 Pitt Street, Sydney

Another nomination in the ‘Future Projects – Office’ category, 55 Pitt Street in Sydney was designed in collaboration with American practice SHoP Architects. The design team won this hotly contested nomination for its ‘outstanding’ entry that stood apart from the competition for its soaring tower and seamless integration with the urban landscape.

The proposed design for the 62,000-square-metre future workplace references the Indigenous history of the site, where a historic stream of great cultural significance once connected with the harbour.

The nominations demonstrate Woods Bagot’s continued commitment to excellence and innovation with world-class projects that hold their own on a global stage, says Woods Bagot director and global design leader Domenic Alvaro.

“Woods Bagot strives to epitomise architectural excellence, challenging convention with original buildings that are deeply contextual, driven by narrative, and attuned to the people they serve,” says Alvaro.

The 2022 edition of the global competition in Lisbon saw Woods Bagot winning four WAF awards: Best Completed School and Best Use of Colour awards for Meadowbank Schools; Best Completed Mixed-Use Project award for 80 Collins Street; and Best (INSIDE) Small Workplace for Sculptform Design Studio.

The winning projects for the 2023 WAF awards will be decided during the architecture festival at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from 29 November to 1 December.