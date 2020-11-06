3XN's M_Park calls for 3D artists

Stockland, one of Australia’s largest diversified property groups, is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from professional artists experienced in delivering three-dimensional art installations.

Stockland will provide an opportunity for three custom pieces to be displayed in its major commercial precinct, M_Park.

Located in Macquarie Park, Stockland’s $450 million M_Park precinct will integrate state-of-the-art office, retail and conference facilities.

The first stage of the development is expected to commence in late 2020. Designed by international architecture firm, 3XN, the precinct will focus on the key elements of work-life balance, wellness, movement, community and flexibility.

The selection criteria calls for three original, physical 3D artworks specifically designed and created by a local artist or group of artists for public display within the precinct.

Sarah Neilsen, General Manager of Placemaking at Stockland, says M_Park will be a workplace designed to inspire, connect and thrive.

It reshapes the conventional business park into a highly flexible and meaningfully designed destination.

“We’re looking for art that will enhance the bioscience and tech ecosystem of M_Park, while inspiring community pride, a sense of belonging and a connection to community life.

“Submissions should reflect creative and innovative design, use of form, technique and materials, at the forefront of new ideas and sustainable practice.”

The installation can be a single piece or multi-piece artwork, using the artist's chosen medium of sculpture, carving, painting, digital or other suitable mode and materials.

The three art opportunities will be placed in varying areas around the precinct and each presents its own creative theme:

• A – “Enhance wellbeing”

• B – “Ignite imagination”

• C – “Create connection”

The selection of the pieces will involve a competitive short list process. The chosen artists will be remunerated for their concept design and artwork installation.

All execution must conform to risk and safety in design standards, while being robust, durable and require low ongoing maintenance.

Artists may submit an EOI either as an individual or as part of a team. Stage 1 EOI submissions are due on Sunday 15 November 2020.

The winning individual or team will be contacted and announced on the Stockland website, with the works expected to commence in 2021.