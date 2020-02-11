3XN's rotating Quay Quarter

Danish firm, 3XN, is designing Sydney’s newest corporate and lifestyle destination launched by AMP Capital.

The project, led by Kim Nielsen, “is set to change how the workplace operates ¬– not only locally but globally,” according to Quay Quarter Sydney.

“The tower by 3XN will be a dynamic shift away from the traditional, Quay Quarter Sydney’s renewal will result in a stunning premium tower for Sydney that is in open dialogue with the city skyline,” says 3XN.

“Instead of one large volume or 49 separate floors, the design envisages five volumes stacked upon each other, each connected by a large atrium.”

“Rather than face directly into the tower at 33 Alfred Street, the lower levels of the tower are angled westward to capture the energy and movement from the Loftus & Yonge neighbourhood, looking up and over the Custom House.”

“The result is a rotating building with a minimal perceived mass, enhanced views over the Opera House and Harbour, and a greater real estate value for the lower floors through maximising the potential of views.”

Quay Quarter Lanes will also be a new community hub in Sydney’s Circular Quay which centres on Loftus Lane.

It aims to breathe new life into its forgotten merchant laneways, creating a new neighbourhood on the Young and Loftus Street city block, located across from Quay Quarter Tower.

“As Sydney city continues its transformation from a place that is not just for work, but also for after-hours experiences, Quay Quarter will help lead the way to new types of city experiences,” says Luke Briscoe, managing director, office and logistics at AMP Capital.