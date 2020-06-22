3D-printed floating house that can be built in 48 hours

Called Prvok, this design is not only the first 3D-printed house in the Czech Republic but can also float on water.

It can be made within 48 hours, save up to 50 percent of all construction costs, and greatly reduces CO2 emissions and waste.

On top of all this, the home is fabricated with eco technologies meaning it is partially self-sufficient. so, what’s the wait? hop on board.

As a co-creation by sculptor Michal Trpak and building society Stavebni Sporitelna Ceske Sporitelny, Prvok is a 3D-printed floating house in Czech Republic but is suitable for country or city living if not anchored to a pontoon.

Its 43 square meters of floor space accommodates three rooms: a bathroom with toilet, living room with a kitchen, and a bedroom.

Owners are then partially self-sufficient with eco technologies like recuperation, re-circulation shower, green roof as well as reservoirs for drinking, utility and sewage water.