Is 3D-printing the world’s housing solution?

Bosrijk – a new residential location in the city of Eindhoven – is to be sustainable, spatial and of high ambition architecturally, and not to mention, 3D-printed.

The municipality of Eindhoven, Eindhoven University of Technology, Van Wijnen, Vesteda, Saint Gobain-Weber Beamix and Witteveen+Bos are all partnering up for the project, with the first single-floor house estimated to have been completed.

Bosrijk, the first location in Eindhoven to not be connected to the natural gas grid, will be expanded upon as a particularly ‘green’ residential area.

Dubbed as ‘Project Milestone’, the designs encompass sustainable, energy-efficient homes that are also durable.

Five houses will be consecutively 3D-printed out of concrete; the houses are anticipated to meet all modern comfort requirements, purchased and let out by a real estate company – Vesteda.

The houses will be printed consecutively for room to learn from the first, with the proceeding designs to be relatively elaborate, having multiple stories, patios and balconies.

“The 3D printing technique gives freedom of form, whereas traditional concrete is very rigid in shape,” says a statement according to 3D Printed House.



“This freedom of form has been here to make a design with which the houses naturally blend into their wooded surroundings like boulders.”

Rudy van Gurp, project manager at Van Wijnen says that the homes express the freedom of shapes.

‘It is a high-end design to let the world know that everything is possible,’ according to a statement by Gurp.

ICON and New Story, a non-profit that helps build homes in South America and Mexico, has since designed the first entirely 3D-printed neighbourhood in rural Mexico, hoping to have 50 new houses by the end of 2020.