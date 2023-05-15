A purpose-built space designed for a diverse community, and the restoration of a century-old theatre respectively won the Australian and New Zealand Grand Prix awards at this year’s Dulux Colour Awards announced last week in Melbourne.

Now in its 37th edition, the Dulux Colour Awards uniquely demonstrates the capacity for colour to transform our built environment through innovative design, ambitious scope and masterful execution.

Chosen from 113 finalists across Australia and New Zealand, the winning projects were applauded for their exceptional use of colour across a vast range of scales and typologies.

“Colour is universal but it means different things to different people,” says Dulux colour and communications manager Andrea Lucena-Orr. “This year’s suite of award winners epitomises the capacity for colour to transform spaces and elicit emotion in everybody.”

“The level of ambition in each brief and the sophistication in the palettes designed to realise those architectural aims increases every year,” says Lucena-Orr. “From a tiny apartment to a multi-storey community hub or a modest storage shed to a heritage theatre, the originality and brave employment of colour is outstanding.”

Sibling Architecture won the Australian Grand Prix and the Commercial Interior - Public and Hospitality award for the Darebin Intercultural Centre, where the colour usage brilliantly realises its aim to welcome a diverse community and foster inclusive, non-discriminatory human interaction.

New Zealand Grand Prix winner Shand Shelton was recognised for the St James Theatre restoration project in Wellington. Dedicated to the production and enjoyment of theatre performance, this project saw the heritage building’s revitalisation become a celebration of craftsmanship and collaboration.

“Both Grand Prix winners demonstrated surprising colour combinations and palette choices, with outstanding success,” says the judges. “Nevertheless, the majority of award contenders were so distinct from one another, we fervently debated the merits of each, particularly in the Residential Interior, Workplace and Retail, Public and Hospitality, and Student categories.”

Sage and blush hues emerged as a strong colourway in a range of projects and there were also numerous outstanding examples of commitment to a single colour, from a demountable bookstore to a basement apartment.

The jury comprised Andrew Piva, director of B.E Architecture; Brahman Perera, inter-disciplinary designer; Lisa Lee, senior interior designer of Snøhetta; Sarah Carney, project director of CTRL Space; and Byron George, director of Russell & George.