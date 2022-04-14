The finalists for the 36th annual Dulux Colour Awards have been announced.

Selected by a panel of design industry experts from Australia and New Zealand, the 103 finalists were shortlisted across six categories with their projects exemplifying the most innovative use of colour in the built environment. The six categories are: Commercial Interior – Public and Hospitality; Commercial Interior – Workplace and Retail; Commercial and Multi-Residential Exterior; Residential Interior; Single Residential Exterior; and Student projects.

“We were excited to see such an exciting and imaginative use of colour in this year’s entries,” says Dulux colour and communications manager, Andrea Lucena-Orr. “Architects and designers have really pushed the boundaries with colour application to create inspiring, engaging – and often surprising – interior and exterior spaces.”

“Across the commercial categories, deeper and darker tones are emerging, as well as simple vivid colours in reds, blues and greens. We have also seen rich, warm, earth-tones that bring an inviting feeling to public and hospitality venues.

“Retro 80s inspired pastel shades of pinks, apricot, lemon and green, offering a touch of excitement and fun, have been injected into retail and work spaces too. I love the joyous colours that have been woven into these projects, by simply using hues that add life and a sense of delight to these settings,” says Lucena-Orr.

“Deeper tones of blue and green were popular amongst residential interiors, showcasing diverse moods in areas and differentiating functional use in a space – from deep and dark, to bright and lively – applied to cabinetry, trims and walls to create a peaceful, relaxing interior setting. Impactful tones and washed walls are also making a presence, bringing a sense of moody sophistication to interiors.”

Observing that the student submissions were outstanding, Lucena-Orr also noted the growing number of emerging architects and designers in this year’s finalists, expressing her excitement for the industry and what this means for the future of colour design.

“These emerging designers are already making their mark on the industry – foreshadowing a future where they will continue to push the boundaries of both their own practices and the wider architectural profession. We’ll be keeping a close eye on these emerging practices and their expanding portfolios in 2022 and beyond.”

This year’s esteemed judging panel includes Adriana Hanna, director of architecture at Kennedy Nolan; Cushla McFadden, director at Tom Mark Henry; Olivia Macfarlane, director at UNDERCURRENT NZ; Adam Pustola, principal at Lyons Architecture; and David Welsh, principal at Welsh+Major.

The winners of the 36th Dulux Colour Awards will be announced at a gala event in Melbourne and live streamed via the Dulux Facebook page.

36th Dulux Colour Award finalists