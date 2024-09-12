The Banksia Foundation announces the launch of the 36th Banksia National Sustainability Awards to celebrate exceptional contributions to combating climate change and building a more equitable world.

For 36 years, the Foundation has championed the innovators, leaders, and trailblazers working tirelessly to drive Australia towards net zero emissions. By participating in the Banksia Awards, entrants get an opportunity to be recognised, receive valuable feedback on their submissions, and become part of a national conversation on sustainability. All participants will gain invaluable insights from Banksia’s rigorous judging process and have their work placed on a national platform.

This year’s awards offer 14 diverse categories:

Agriculture and Primary Industries Award

Biodiversity Award

Built Environment and Infrastructure Award

Business Services and Solutions Award

Circular Economy Award (sponsored by Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre)

Diversity and Inclusion Award (sponsored by L’Oréal Groupe)

Energy Innovation Award

Healthy Planet, Healthy People Award (sponsored by Bupa)

Large Business Leadership Award (sponsored by mci)

Marketing and Communications for Impact Award (sponsored by Currie)

Small to Medium Business Leadership Award (sponsored by Australia Post)

Supply Chain and Responsible Procurement Award (sponsored by Informed365)

Technology for Impact Award

Tourism and Destinations Award (sponsored by Tourism Australia)

Winners from each category will compete for the coveted Gold Banksia National Sustainability Award, a symbol of excellence in sustainability.

“We believe in the power of positive reinforcement,” says Graz van Egmond, CEO of the Banksia Foundation. “By acknowledging and rewarding the hard work of individuals and organisations, we inspire others to join the fight and accelerate progress towards a sustainable future.”

“We’ve seen what a difference a Banksia National Sustainability Award can make. It opens doors, secures funding, fosters new partnerships, and helps winners and finalists elevate their projects to new heights,” van Egmond adds.

As Australia grapples with the urgent need for climate action and fostering a better society, the Banksia Foundation's approach offers a compelling story of hope, innovation, and the power of positive reinforcement in driving meaningful change.

