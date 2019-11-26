30 high-rise projects to shape Parramatta skyline

Thirty building projects with a combined value of $5.5 billion are helping transform the Parramatta skyline and providing a glimpse into the city’s future as Sydney’s booming second CBD.

A recent 3D flythrough animation video released by the City of Parramatta Council brings to life 30 new high-rise projects in various stages of the development cycle. All 30 projects have won Design Excellence competitions over the past four years, and represent exceptional architecture, which will help cement Parramatta as a world-class city, says Parramatta mayor Bob Dwyer.

“At the core of any great city is quality design and planning. This leads to the construction of first-rate commercial and residential buildings, and infrastructure that meets the needs of current and future populations,” he adds.

Billions of dollars have been invested in infrastructure development, supporting the transformation of Parramatta into a flourishing business hub with the rapid economic growth expected to continue well into the future. The city is also well-connected from all parts of Sydney by road and rail.

Projects featured in the Council’s video include the 30,000-seat Bankwest Stadium, the $3.2 billion Parramatta Square set to transform the city centre, the $77 million Parramatta Aquatic and Leisure Centre, the Civic Link walkway, and the $225 million Arthur Phillip High School, NSW’s first high-rise public school.

Emphasising the role of good design in the creation of a vibrant urban environment, Peter Poulet, the Central City District Commissioner for the Greater Sydney Commission, says, “It’s not just about the buildings. It’s about the squares, the green spaces, and the streets that makes a place great to live, work and play – and Parramatta is delivering on that.

“Quality design is high on the agenda for both the City of Parramatta Council and Greater Sydney Commission, because we want to make sure the community is well-served now and into the future.”

Image: Meriton